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Ch. 1 - A Brief History of Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 1 - A Brief History of MicrobiologyProblem 4
Chapter 1, Problem 4

Of the following scientists, who first promulgated the theory of abiogenesis?
a. Aristotle
b. Pasteur
c. Needham
d. Spallanzani

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1
Understand the concept of abiogenesis: it is the theory that life can arise spontaneously from non-living matter, without the involvement of pre-existing life.
Recall the historical timeline of scientists related to the origin of life and spontaneous generation theories.
Identify Aristotle as the ancient Greek philosopher who first proposed the idea that life could arise spontaneously from non-living materials, which is the basis of abiogenesis.
Recognize that later scientists like Needham and Spallanzani conducted experiments to test spontaneous generation, while Pasteur ultimately disproved it.
Conclude that among the given options, Aristotle is credited with first promulgating the theory of abiogenesis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Abiogenesis

Abiogenesis is the theory that life can arise spontaneously from non-living matter. Historically, it was believed that simple life forms could emerge naturally without parent organisms, a concept later challenged by scientific experiments.
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Biogenesis vs. Spontaneous Generation

Aristotle's Contribution to Abiogenesis

Aristotle was one of the first to propose the idea of spontaneous generation, suggesting that life could arise from non-living materials like mud or decaying matter. His views dominated scientific thought for centuries before being tested experimentally.
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Experimental Challenges to Abiogenesis

Scientists like Needham, Spallanzani, and Pasteur conducted experiments to test abiogenesis. Pasteur's work, in particular, disproved spontaneous generation by showing that microorganisms come from other microorganisms, not spontaneously from non-living matter.
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Experimental Design Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following scientists hypothesized that a bacterial colony arises from a single bacterial cell?

a. Antoni van Leeuwenhoek

b. Louis Pasteur

c. Robert Koch

d. Richard Petri

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Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.

Chemotherapy ____________.

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Why would a macroscopic tapeworm be studied in microbiology?

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Defend this statement: “The investigations of Antoni van Leeuwenhoek changed the world forever.”

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In which habitat would you most likely find archaea?

a. Acidic hot springs

b. Swamp mud

c. Great Salt Lake

d. All of the above

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Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.

Immunology____________.

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