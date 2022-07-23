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Ch. 1 - A Brief History of Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 1 - A Brief History of MicrobiologyProblem 2
Chapter 1, Problem 2

Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Biochemistry _________ and __________.       

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1
Step 1: Understand that the question asks for the names of scientists whose work contributed to the field of biochemistry within microbiology.
Step 2: Recall that biochemistry in microbiology involves studying the chemical processes and substances that occur within microorganisms.
Step 3: Identify key scientists known for foundational work in biochemistry, such as Eduard Buchner, who demonstrated cell-free fermentation, and James Sumner, who crystallized enzymes, showing their protein nature.
Step 4: Consider other notable contributors like Hans Krebs, known for the Krebs cycle, which is fundamental to microbial metabolism.
Step 5: Select the two most relevant scientists whose investigations directly led to the development of biochemistry as a field in microbiology, typically Eduard Buchner and James Sumner.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Biochemistry in Microbiology

Biochemistry studies the chemical processes within and related to living organisms. In microbiology, it helps explain how microbes metabolize nutrients, produce energy, and synthesize cellular components, forming the basis for understanding microbial physiology and genetics.
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Role of Eduard Buchner

Eduard Buchner demonstrated that cell-free yeast extracts could ferment sugar, proving that enzymes drive biochemical reactions outside living cells. His work founded enzymology and showed that biochemical processes are not solely dependent on intact cells.
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Contributions of Louis Pasteur

Louis Pasteur's investigations into fermentation and microbial life established the link between microbes and biochemical processes. He disproved spontaneous generation and developed pasteurization, laying groundwork for microbiology and biochemistry by connecting microbes to chemical transformations.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

List six types of microorganisms.

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Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.

Chemotherapy ____________.

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Textbook Question

Show where microbes ended up in Pasteur’s experiment.

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Textbook Question

Why was the theory of spontaneous generation a hindrance to the development of the field of microbiology?

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Textbook Question

Which microorganisms are used to make microbiological growth media?

a. Bacteria

b. Fungi

c. Algae

d. Protozoa

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Textbook Question

In which habitat would you most likely find archaea?

a. Acidic hot springs

b. Swamp mud

c. Great Salt Lake

d. All of the above

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