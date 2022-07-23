Textbook Question
List six types of microorganisms.
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List six types of microorganisms.
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Chemotherapy ____________.
Show where microbes ended up in Pasteur’s experiment.
Why was the theory of spontaneous generation a hindrance to the development of the field of microbiology?
Which microorganisms are used to make microbiological growth media?
a. Bacteria
b. Fungi
c. Algae
d. Protozoa
In which habitat would you most likely find archaea?
a. Acidic hot springs
b. Swamp mud
c. Great Salt Lake
d. All of the above