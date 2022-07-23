Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - A Brief History of Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 1 - A Brief History of MicrobiologyProblem 7
Chapter 1, Problem 7

Van Leeuwenhoek described microorganisms as:
a. Animalcules
b. Prokaryotes
c. Eukaryotes
d. Protozoa

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the historical context: Antonie van Leeuwenhoek was one of the first scientists to observe microorganisms using a microscope he designed himself in the late 1600s.
Understand the terminology: Van Leeuwenhoek described the tiny living organisms he observed in water and other samples with a specific term that reflects their small, animal-like appearance.
Review the options: 'Animalcules' refers to tiny animals or animal-like organisms, 'Prokaryotes' and 'Eukaryotes' are modern classifications based on cell structure, and 'Protozoa' are a group of single-celled eukaryotes.
Identify that the term 'Animalcules' was historically used by Van Leeuwenhoek to describe microorganisms because he saw them as tiny animals moving around under the microscope.
Conclude that the correct answer is the term Van Leeuwenhoek used, which is 'Animalcules'.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Van Leeuwenhoek's Contribution to Microbiology

Antonie van Leeuwenhoek was the first to observe and describe microorganisms using a simple microscope he designed. He called these tiny living organisms 'animalcules,' meaning little animals, highlighting their movement and life-like behavior.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:27
Introduction to Microbiology

Definition of Animalcules

'Animalcules' is an early term used to describe microscopic organisms, especially those that appeared animal-like under the microscope. This term predates modern classifications and reflects the initial understanding of microbes as tiny animals.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:55
Discovering Microorganisms

Distinction Between Prokaryotes and Eukaryotes

Prokaryotes are microorganisms without a nucleus, like bacteria, while eukaryotes have a defined nucleus, including protozoa and fungi. Van Leeuwenhoek's term 'animalcules' was used before these classifications existed, so it does not correspond directly to either group.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:54
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which scientist first hypothesized that medical personnel can infect patients with pathogens?

a. Florence Nightingale

b. Joseph Lister

c. John Snow

d. Ignaz Semmelweis

1759
views
Textbook Question

List four major questions that drive microbiological investigations today.

2064
views
Textbook Question

Refer to the four steps in the scientific method in describing Pasteur’s fermentation experiments.

1465
views
Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.

Biotechnology ____________

1144
views
Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.

Epidemiology ____________.

1155
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following favored the theory of spontaneous generation?

a. Spallanzani

b. Needham

c. Pasteur

d. Koch

1359
views