Which scientist first hypothesized that medical personnel can infect patients with pathogens?
a. Florence Nightingale
b. Joseph Lister
c. John Snow
d. Ignaz Semmelweis
Which scientist first hypothesized that medical personnel can infect patients with pathogens?
a. Florence Nightingale
b. Joseph Lister
c. John Snow
d. Ignaz Semmelweis
List four major questions that drive microbiological investigations today.
Refer to the four steps in the scientific method in describing Pasteur’s fermentation experiments.
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Biotechnology ____________
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Epidemiology ____________.
Which of the following favored the theory of spontaneous generation?
a. Spallanzani
b. Needham
c. Pasteur
d. Koch