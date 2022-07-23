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Ch. 11 - Characterizing and Classifying Prokaryotes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 11 - Characterizing and Classifying ProkaryotesProblem 4
Chapter 11, Problem 4

Endospores ___________ .


a. remain alive for decades
b. can remain alive in boiling water
c. exist in a state of suspended animation
d. All of the above are correct.

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Understand what endospores are: Endospores are highly resistant structures formed by certain bacteria to survive extreme environmental conditions.
Analyze option (a): Endospores can remain viable for very long periods, often decades, due to their resistant nature.
Analyze option (b): Endospores can survive harsh conditions such as boiling water, which normally kills vegetative cells.
Analyze option (c): Endospores exist in a dormant or suspended animation state, meaning their metabolic activities are nearly halted until favorable conditions return.
Since all the statements (a), (b), and (c) are true characteristics of endospores, the correct answer is that all of the above are correct.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Endospore Longevity

Endospores are highly durable structures formed by certain bacteria that can survive extreme conditions for decades or even centuries. Their tough outer layers protect the genetic material, allowing them to remain viable over long periods without nutrients.
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Resistance to Extreme Conditions

Endospores can withstand harsh environments, including boiling water, radiation, and chemical disinfectants. This resistance is due to their thick protective coats and low metabolic activity, making them difficult to destroy by standard sterilization methods.
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Suspended Animation State

Endospores exist in a dormant state called suspended animation, where metabolic processes are nearly halted. This allows them to survive unfavorable conditions until they encounter a suitable environment to germinate and return to active bacterial growth.
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