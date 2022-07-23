Name three groups of low G + C Gram-positive bacteria.
Endospores ___________ .
a. remain alive for decades
b. can remain alive in boiling water
c. exist in a state of suspended animation
d. All of the above are correct.
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Key Concepts
Endospore Longevity
Resistance to Extreme Conditions
Suspended Animation State
Name and describe three types of bacteria mentioned in this chapter that “glide.”
Compare and contrast bacterial and archaeal cells.
Which of the following terms best describes stiff, spiral-shaped prokaryotic cells?
a. Cocci
b. Bacilli
c. Spirilla
d. Spirochetes
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ Chlamydias have peptidoglycan cell walls.
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ If you were to view staphylococci, you should expect to see clusters of cells.