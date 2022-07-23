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Ch. 11 - Characterizing and Classifying Prokaryotes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 11 - Characterizing and Classifying ProkaryotesProblem 4
Chapter 11, Problem 4

Name three groups of low G + C Gram-positive bacteria.

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Understand that 'low G + C Gram-positive bacteria' refers to bacteria with a low proportion of guanine (G) and cytosine (C) bases in their DNA, typically less than 50%. This classification is important in bacterial taxonomy.
Recall that the phylum Firmicutes includes many Gram-positive bacteria, and within this group, the low G + C content bacteria are primarily found in the class Bacilli and the class Clostridia.
Identify three major groups (genera or families) of low G + C Gram-positive bacteria: 1) Clostridia, which are obligate anaerobes and form endospores; 2) Bacilli, which include aerobic or facultative anaerobic spore-formers; and 3) Lactobacillales, which are non-spore-forming and include lactic acid bacteria.
Summarize the groups as: Clostridia, Bacilli, and Lactobacillales, each with distinct characteristics but all sharing the low G + C Gram-positive trait.
Note that these groups are important in various contexts such as human health, industry, and ecology, making their identification relevant in microbiology.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gram-positive Bacteria

Gram-positive bacteria have a thick peptidoglycan cell wall that retains the crystal violet stain during Gram staining, appearing purple under a microscope. This group includes diverse bacteria classified based on genetic and phenotypic traits.
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G + C Content in Bacterial DNA

The G + C content refers to the percentage of guanine and cytosine bases in bacterial DNA. Low G + C Gram-positive bacteria have less than 50% G + C content, which influences their genetic characteristics and classification.
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Major Groups of Low G + C Gram-positive Bacteria

Three main groups of low G + C Gram-positive bacteria are Clostridia (anaerobic spore-formers), Bacilli (aerobic or facultative spore-formers), and the Lactobacillales (non-spore-forming lactic acid bacteria). These groups differ in metabolism, oxygen requirements, and ecological roles.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Compare and contrast bacterial and archaeal cells.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following terms best describes stiff, spiral-shaped prokaryotic cells?


a. Cocci

b. Bacilli

c. Spirilla

d. Spirochetes

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Textbook Question

For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.

__________ Chlamydias have peptidoglycan cell walls.

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Textbook Question

Endospores ___________ .


a. remain alive for decades

b. can remain alive in boiling water

c. exist in a state of suspended animation

d. All of the above are correct.

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Textbook Question

How is Halobacterium salinarum distinctive?


a. It is absolutely dependent on high salt concentrations to maintain its cell wall.

b. It is found in terrestrial volcanic habitats.

c. It photosynthesizes without chlorophyll.

d. It can survive 5 million rad of radiation.

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Textbook Question

For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.

__________ Archaea are classified into phyla based primarily on tRNA sequences.

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