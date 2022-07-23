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Ch. 11 - Characterizing and Classifying Prokaryotes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 11 - Characterizing and Classifying ProkaryotesProblem 5
Chapter 11, Problem 5

Compare and contrast bacterial and archaeal cells.

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Begin by identifying the fundamental similarities between bacterial and archaeal cells, such as both being prokaryotes, meaning they lack a membrane-bound nucleus and organelles.
Next, examine the differences in cell membrane composition: bacterial membranes typically contain ester-linked lipids, whereas archaeal membranes have ether-linked lipids, which provide greater stability in extreme environments.
Then, compare the cell wall structures: bacterial cell walls usually contain peptidoglycan, a polymer unique to bacteria, while archaeal cell walls lack peptidoglycan and instead may have pseudopeptidoglycan or other polymers.
Consider genetic and molecular differences, such as the presence of unique RNA polymerases and differences in ribosomal RNA sequences, which reflect evolutionary divergence between bacteria and archaea.
Finally, discuss ecological and physiological distinctions, noting that archaea often inhabit extreme environments (e.g., high temperature, salinity, or acidity), whereas bacteria are found in a broader range of habitats.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cellular Structure Differences

Bacterial and archaeal cells differ in their cell wall composition; bacteria typically have peptidoglycan, while archaea lack peptidoglycan and may have pseudopeptidoglycan or other polymers. Their membrane lipids also differ, with bacteria having ester-linked fatty acids and archaea having ether-linked isoprenoids, affecting membrane stability and function.
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Genetic and Molecular Machinery

Archaea share similarities with eukaryotes in their transcription and translation processes, including RNA polymerase structure and ribosomal proteins, whereas bacteria have distinct machinery. This reflects evolutionary differences and impacts how genes are expressed and regulated in each domain.
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Environmental Adaptations and Metabolism

Archaea often thrive in extreme environments (e.g., high temperature, salinity), possessing unique metabolic pathways like methanogenesis, which bacteria lack. Bacteria exhibit diverse metabolic capabilities but generally occupy a broader range of habitats, highlighting ecological and functional distinctions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Name three groups of low G + C Gram-positive bacteria.

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Textbook Question

A student was memorizing the arrangements of bacteria and noticed that there are more arrangements for cocci than for bacilli. Why might this be so?

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Textbook Question

For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.

__________ Chlamydias have peptidoglycan cell walls.

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Textbook Question

Endospores ___________ .


a. remain alive for decades

b. can remain alive in boiling water

c. exist in a state of suspended animation

d. All of the above are correct.

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Textbook Question

How is Halobacterium salinarum distinctive?


a. It is absolutely dependent on high salt concentrations to maintain its cell wall.

b. It is found in terrestrial volcanic habitats.

c. It photosynthesizes without chlorophyll.

d. It can survive 5 million rad of radiation.

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Textbook Question

For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.

__________ Archaea are classified into phyla based primarily on tRNA sequences.

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