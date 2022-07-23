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Ch. 11 - Characterizing and Classifying Prokaryotes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 11 - Characterizing and Classifying ProkaryotesProblem 4
Chapter 11, Problem 4

For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ Chlamydias have peptidoglycan cell walls.

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1
Recall the structural characteristics of Chlamydias, which are a group of obligate intracellular bacteria.
Understand that peptidoglycan is a key component of most bacterial cell walls, providing rigidity and shape.
Note that Chlamydias are unique because they lack a typical peptidoglycan layer in their cell walls, which is unusual for bacteria.
Therefore, the statement 'Chlamydias have peptidoglycan cell walls' is false.
To correct the statement, replace 'peptidoglycan cell walls' with 'a reduced or absent peptidoglycan layer' or 'an atypical cell wall lacking peptidoglycan'.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chlamydias and Their Cell Wall Structure

Chlamydias are a group of obligate intracellular bacteria known for their unique cell wall structure. Unlike typical Gram-negative bacteria, they lack a classical peptidoglycan layer, which is unusual for bacteria. Instead, their cell walls contain a reduced or modified peptidoglycan-like substance, contributing to their distinct biology.
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Gram-Positive Cell Walls

Peptidoglycan Composition and Function

Peptidoglycan is a polymer that forms a rigid layer outside the plasma membrane of most bacteria, providing structural support and shape. It is essential for bacterial survival and is the target of many antibiotics. The presence or absence of peptidoglycan is a key factor in bacterial classification and antibiotic susceptibility.
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Gram Staining and Bacterial Cell Wall Differences

Gram staining differentiates bacteria based on their cell wall composition, primarily the thickness of peptidoglycan. Gram-positive bacteria have thick peptidoglycan layers, while Gram-negative bacteria have thin layers plus an outer membrane. Chlamydias do not fit neatly into this scheme due to their atypical cell wall lacking typical peptidoglycan.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Name three groups of low G + C Gram-positive bacteria.

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Textbook Question

Name and describe three types of bacteria mentioned in this chapter that “glide.”

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Textbook Question

Compare and contrast bacterial and archaeal cells.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following terms best describes stiff, spiral-shaped prokaryotic cells?


a. Cocci

b. Bacilli

c. Spirilla

d. Spirochetes

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Textbook Question

Endospores ___________ .


a. remain alive for decades

b. can remain alive in boiling water

c. exist in a state of suspended animation

d. All of the above are correct.

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Textbook Question

How is Halobacterium salinarum distinctive?


a. It is absolutely dependent on high salt concentrations to maintain its cell wall.

b. It is found in terrestrial volcanic habitats.

c. It photosynthesizes without chlorophyll.

d. It can survive 5 million rad of radiation.

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