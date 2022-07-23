Textbook Question
Name three groups of low G + C Gram-positive bacteria.
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Name three groups of low G + C Gram-positive bacteria.
Name and describe three types of bacteria mentioned in this chapter that “glide.”
Compare and contrast bacterial and archaeal cells.
Which of the following terms best describes stiff, spiral-shaped prokaryotic cells?
a. Cocci
b. Bacilli
c. Spirilla
d. Spirochetes
Endospores ___________ .
a. remain alive for decades
b. can remain alive in boiling water
c. exist in a state of suspended animation
d. All of the above are correct.
How is Halobacterium salinarum distinctive?
a. It is absolutely dependent on high salt concentrations to maintain its cell wall.
b. It is found in terrestrial volcanic habitats.
c. It photosynthesizes without chlorophyll.
d. It can survive 5 million rad of radiation.