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Ch. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying Eukaryotes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying EukaryotesProblem 1
Chapter 12, Problem 1

The study of protozoa is called ____________.

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1
Understand that the question is asking for the specific branch of microbiology that deals with the study of protozoa.
Recall that protozoa are single-celled eukaryotic organisms, often studied under a specialized field within microbiology.
Identify that the study of protozoa falls under the broader category of parasitology or protozoology, but specifically, the term 'protozoology' is used for the study of protozoa.
Recognize that protozoology focuses on the biology, classification, and behavior of protozoa.
Conclude that the correct term to fill in the blank is 'protozoology'.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Protozoa

Protozoa are single-celled eukaryotic organisms that often exhibit animal-like behaviors such as motility and predation. They are found in diverse environments and play important roles in ecological systems and disease processes.
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Taxonomy and Classification

Taxonomy is the science of naming, describing, and classifying organisms. Understanding the classification of protozoa helps in identifying their characteristics and differentiating them from other microorganisms.
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Introduction to Taxonomy

Protozoology

Protozoology is the branch of microbiology that focuses on the study of protozoa, including their biology, ecology, physiology, and role in disease. It encompasses research on their life cycles, morphology, and interactions with hosts.
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Compare and contrast the following closely related terms:

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Label the photos below with the type of fungal spore, and indicate whether the spore is asexual or sexual.

a. <IMAGE>

b. <IMAGE>

c. <IMAGE>

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Haploid nuclei ___________.


a. contain one set of chromosomes

b. contain two sets of chromosomes

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Which of the following sequences reflects the correct order of events in mitosis?

a. Telophase, anaphase, metaphase, prophase

b. Prophase, anaphase, metaphase, telophase

c. Telophase, prophase, metaphase, anaphase

d. Prophase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase

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Textbook Question

The study of fungi is called ___________.

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