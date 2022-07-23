How do fungi acquire nutrients?
Ch. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying Eukaryotes
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 12, Problem 2
Which of the following sequences reflects the correct order of events in mitosis?
a. Telophase, anaphase, metaphase, prophase
b. Prophase, anaphase, metaphase, telophase
c. Telophase, prophase, metaphase, anaphase
d. Prophase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase
Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand that mitosis is a process of cell division that ensures equal distribution of duplicated chromosomes into two daughter cells. It consists of distinct phases that occur in a specific order.
Step 2: Recall the correct sequence of mitosis phases: prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase. Each phase has characteristic events, such as chromosome condensation in prophase and chromosome separation in anaphase.
Step 3: Analyze each option by comparing the order of phases given with the known correct sequence.
Step 4: Eliminate options that list the phases out of order, for example, those that start with telophase or place anaphase before metaphase.
Step 5: Identify the option that correctly lists the phases as prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase, which reflects the proper chronological order of mitosis.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Phases of Mitosis
Mitosis is a process of cell division that ensures equal distribution of chromosomes to daughter cells. It consists of four main phases: prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase, each with distinct events such as chromosome condensation, alignment, separation, and nuclear reformation.
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Order of Mitosis Events
The correct sequence of mitosis phases is crucial for proper cell division. It begins with prophase (chromosomes condense), followed by metaphase (chromosomes align at the cell center), then anaphase (sister chromatids separate), and ends with telophase (nuclear membranes reform).
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Significance of Mitosis in Cell Cycle
Mitosis is part of the cell cycle responsible for growth and tissue repair. Understanding its order helps explain how genetic material is accurately duplicated and distributed, preventing mutations or cell malfunction.
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Guided course
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Mitosis
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Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Match the terms below with their corresponding definitions.
1. ___________Chitin
2. ___________Basidiospore
3. ___________Zygosporangium
4. ___________Hypha
5. ___________Ascospore
6. ___________Lichen
A. Fungal cell wall component
B. Fungus + alga or bacterium
C. Fungal filament
D. Fungal spore formed in a sac
E. Diploid fungal zygote with a thick wall
F. Fungal spore formed on club-shaped hypha
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Compare and contrast the following closely related terms:
a. Chromatid and chromosome
b. Mitosis and meiosis II
c. Hypha and mycelium
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Label the photos below with the type of fungal spore, and indicate whether the spore is asexual or sexual.
a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
c. <IMAGE>
d. <IMAGE>
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The study of protozoa is called ____________.
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Textbook Question
The study of fungi is called ___________.
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