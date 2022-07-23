Textbook Question
Amoebas with stiff pseudopods and silica shells are ___________.
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Amoebas with stiff pseudopods and silica shells are ___________.
Fungal diseases are called ____________.
List several economic benefits of algae.
Match the terms below with their corresponding definitions.
1. __________Chlorophyta
2. __________Rhodophyta
3. __________Chrysophyta
4. __________Phaeophyta
5. __________Rhizaria
A. Foraminifera
B. Yellow-green algae
C. Green algae
D. Brown algae
E. Red algae
Which of the following statements accurately describes prophase?
a. The cell appears to have a line of chromosomes across the midregion.
b. The nuclear envelope becomes visible.
c. The cell constructs microtubules to form a spindle.
d. Chromatids separate and become known as chromosomes.
What are the taxonomic challenges in classifying euglenids?