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Ch. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying Eukaryotes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying EukaryotesProblem 3
Chapter 12, Problem 3

Match the terms below with their corresponding definitions.


1. __________Chlorophyta
2. __________Rhodophyta
3. __________Chrysophyta
4. __________Phaeophyta
5. __________Rhizaria


A. Foraminifera
B. Yellow-green algae
C. Green algae
D. Brown algae
E. Red algae

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that the problem requires matching each term (Chlorophyta, Rhodophyta, Chrysophyta, Phaeophyta, Rhizaria) with its correct definition or group (Foraminifera, Yellow-green algae, Green algae, Brown algae, Red algae).
Step 2: Recall the characteristics of each term: Chlorophyta are commonly known as green algae, Rhodophyta are red algae, Chrysophyta are yellow-green algae, Phaeophyta are brown algae, and Rhizaria include Foraminifera, which are amoeboid protists with shells.
Step 3: Match Chlorophyta with Green algae (C), Rhodophyta with Red algae (E), Chrysophyta with Yellow-green algae (B), Phaeophyta with Brown algae (D), and Rhizaria with Foraminifera (A).
Step 4: Review each match to ensure it aligns with the known biological classifications and characteristics of these groups.
Step 5: Write down the final matched pairs clearly, ensuring each term is paired with the correct letter from the definitions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Algal Phyla Classification

Algal phyla are groups of algae classified based on pigmentation, storage products, and cell wall composition. Chlorophyta are green algae with chlorophyll a and b, Rhodophyta are red algae with phycoerythrin pigment, Chrysophyta include golden or yellow-green algae, and Phaeophyta are brown algae characterized by fucoxanthin pigment.
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Rhizaria and Foraminifera

Rhizaria is a diverse supergroup of mostly amoeboid protists with intricate mineral skeletons. Foraminifera, a subgroup within Rhizaria, are marine protists known for their calcium carbonate shells and are important in paleontology and marine ecology.

Pigments and Their Role in Algae Identification

Pigments such as chlorophylls, carotenoids, and phycobilins determine the color and photosynthetic properties of algae. These pigments help differentiate algal groups: green algae have chlorophylls a and b, red algae contain phycoerythrin, brown algae have fucoxanthin, and yellow-green algae have distinct carotenoids.
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