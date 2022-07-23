Pigments and Their Role in Algae Identification

Pigments such as chlorophylls, carotenoids, and phycobilins determine the color and photosynthetic properties of algae. These pigments help differentiate algal groups: green algae have chlorophylls a and b, red algae contain phycoerythrin, brown algae have fucoxanthin, and yellow-green algae have distinct carotenoids.