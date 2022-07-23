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Ch. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying Eukaryotes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying EukaryotesProblem 3
Chapter 12, Problem 3

Which of the following statements accurately describes prophase?
a. The cell appears to have a line of chromosomes across the midregion.
b. The nuclear envelope becomes visible.
c. The cell constructs microtubules to form a spindle.
d. Chromatids separate and become known as chromosomes.

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1
Understand that prophase is the first stage of mitosis, where several key changes occur in the cell preparing it for chromosome separation.
Recall that during prophase, the chromatin condenses into visible chromosomes, but they are not yet aligned in the middle of the cell; this alignment happens later in metaphase.
Note that the nuclear envelope begins to break down during prophase, so it does not become visible but rather disappears.
Recognize that the cell starts to assemble microtubules that form the mitotic spindle, which is essential for chromosome movement.
Remember that chromatids separate only during anaphase, not prophase, so this description does not fit prophase.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Phases of Mitosis

Mitosis is a process of cell division consisting of distinct phases: prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase. Each phase has characteristic events, such as chromosome condensation in prophase and chromosome alignment in metaphase, which help identify the stage of the cell cycle.
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Events of Prophase

During prophase, chromosomes condense and become visible, the nuclear envelope begins to break down, and the mitotic spindle starts to form from microtubules. This prepares the cell for chromosome alignment and separation in later stages.
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Role of the Mitotic Spindle

The mitotic spindle is a structure made of microtubules that organizes and separates chromosomes during mitosis. It forms during prophase and is essential for moving chromosomes to the cell's midline and eventually pulling sister chromatids apart.
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Related Practice
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d. A pseudohypha

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3. __________Chrysophyta

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