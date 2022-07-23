What are the taxonomic challenges in classifying euglenids?

Textbook Question
Amoebas with stiff pseudopods and silica shells are ___________.
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Amoebas with stiff pseudopods and silica shells are ___________.
Multiple nuclear divisions without cytoplasmic divisions result in cells called _________.
a. Mycoses
b. Coenocytes
c. Haustoria
d. A pseudohypha
Fungal diseases are called ____________.
List several economic benefits of algae.
Tubular filaments with cross walls found in large fungi are ___________.
a. Septate hyphae
b. Aseptate hyphae
c. Aseptate haustoria
d. Dimorphic mycelia
Which of the following statements accurately describes prophase?
a. The cell appears to have a line of chromosomes across the midregion.
b. The nuclear envelope becomes visible.
c. The cell constructs microtubules to form a spindle.
d. Chromatids separate and become known as chromosomes.