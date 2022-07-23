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Ch. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying Eukaryotes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying EukaryotesProblem 4
Chapter 12, Problem 4

What are the taxonomic challenges in classifying euglenids?

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Understand that euglenids are a group of protists that exhibit characteristics of both plants and animals, which complicates their classification.
Recognize that traditional taxonomy relies heavily on morphological traits, but euglenids have a mix of features such as photosynthetic ability (like plants) and motility (like animals), making morphological classification difficult.
Consider the molecular and genetic data, which sometimes place euglenids in different groups depending on the genes analyzed, leading to conflicting phylogenetic trees.
Acknowledge that the presence of secondary endosymbiosis (where euglenids acquired chloroplasts from green algae) adds complexity to their evolutionary history and classification.
Note that these factors result in taxonomic challenges such as unclear evolutionary relationships, debates over their placement in kingdoms or domains, and difficulties in defining clear taxonomic boundaries.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taxonomy and Classification Systems

Taxonomy is the science of naming, describing, and classifying organisms based on shared characteristics. Classification systems organize organisms into hierarchical groups such as domain, kingdom, phylum, and so on. Understanding these systems is essential to grasp how euglenids fit into broader biological categories.
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Introduction to Taxonomy

Morphological and Genetic Diversity of Euglenids

Euglenids exhibit a wide range of morphological traits and genetic variability, which complicates their classification. Their mix of plant-like (photosynthetic) and animal-like (motile) features challenges traditional taxonomy that separates organisms strictly as plants or animals.
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Phylogenetic Analysis and Molecular Techniques

Modern classification relies heavily on phylogenetic analysis using molecular data like DNA sequencing. For euglenids, molecular techniques help clarify evolutionary relationships but also reveal complex lineage patterns, making taxonomic placement difficult and sometimes controversial.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Amoebas with stiff pseudopods and silica shells are ___________.

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Textbook Question

Multiple nuclear divisions without cytoplasmic divisions result in cells called _________.

a. Mycoses

b. Coenocytes

c. Haustoria

d. A pseudohypha

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Textbook Question

Fungal diseases are called ____________.

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Textbook Question

List several economic benefits of algae.

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Textbook Question

Tubular filaments with cross walls found in large fungi are ___________.

a. Septate hyphae

b. Aseptate hyphae

c. Aseptate haustoria

d. Dimorphic mycelia

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements accurately describes prophase?

a. The cell appears to have a line of chromosomes across the midregion.

b. The nuclear envelope becomes visible.

c. The cell constructs microtubules to form a spindle.

d. Chromatids separate and become known as chromosomes.

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