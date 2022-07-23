Skip to main content
Ch. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying Eukaryotes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying EukaryotesProblem 4
Chapter 12, Problem 4

Fungal diseases are called ____________.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that fungal diseases are infections caused by fungi, which can affect various parts of the body including skin, nails, and internal organs.
Recall the specific term used in microbiology and medical terminology to describe diseases caused by fungi.
Recognize that the suffix '-osis' or '-mycosis' is often used in medical terms to indicate a disease or abnormal condition caused by fungi.
Combine the root word for fungus, 'myco-', with the suffix '-osis' to form the term that describes fungal diseases.
Conclude that fungal diseases are called 'mycoses' (singular: mycosis).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
58s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fungal Diseases

Fungal diseases are infections caused by fungi, which are eukaryotic organisms distinct from bacteria and viruses. These diseases can affect skin, nails, respiratory system, and internal organs, depending on the fungal species involved.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:57
Communicable vs. Noncommunicable Diseases

Mycoses

Mycoses is the term used to describe diseases caused by fungal infections. They are classified based on the site of infection, such as superficial, cutaneous, subcutaneous, or systemic mycoses.

Pathogenic Fungi

Pathogenic fungi are species capable of causing disease in humans. Examples include Candida, Aspergillus, and dermatophytes, which invade host tissues and trigger immune responses leading to mycoses.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:49
Fungi
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Multiple nuclear divisions without cytoplasmic divisions result in cells called _________.

a. Mycoses

b. Coenocytes

c. Haustoria

d. A pseudohypha

930
views
Textbook Question

The study of algae is called ___________.

2235
views
Textbook Question

List several economic benefits of algae.

1670
views
Textbook Question

Match the terms below with their corresponding definitions.


1. __________Chlorophyta

2. __________Rhodophyta

3. __________Chrysophyta

4. __________Phaeophyta

5. __________Rhizaria


A. Foraminifera

B. Yellow-green algae

C. Green algae

D. Brown algae

E. Red algae

1374
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following statements accurately describes prophase?

a. The cell appears to have a line of chromosomes across the midregion.

b. The nuclear envelope becomes visible.

c. The cell constructs microtubules to form a spindle.

d. Chromatids separate and become known as chromosomes.

1164
views
Textbook Question

What are the taxonomic challenges in classifying euglenids?

1902
views