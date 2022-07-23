List several economic benefits of algae.

Textbook Question
Amoebas with stiff pseudopods and silica shells are ___________.
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Amoebas with stiff pseudopods and silica shells are ___________.
Multiple nuclear divisions without cytoplasmic divisions result in cells called _________.
a. Mycoses
b. Coenocytes
c. Haustoria
d. A pseudohypha
Fungal diseases are called ____________.
Tubular filaments with cross walls found in large fungi are ___________.
a. Septate hyphae
b. Aseptate hyphae
c. Aseptate haustoria
d. Dimorphic mycelia
The type of asexual fungal spore that forms within hyphae is called a __________.
a. Sporangiospore
b. Conidiospore
c. Blastospore
d. Chlamydospore
What are the taxonomic challenges in classifying euglenids?