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Ch. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying Eukaryotes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying EukaryotesProblem 5
Chapter 12, Problem 5

List several economic benefits of algae.

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Understand that algae are photosynthetic organisms that can be cultivated and harvested for various uses, making them economically valuable.
Identify that one major economic benefit of algae is their use in biofuel production, as certain algae species can produce large amounts of lipids that can be converted into biodiesel.
Recognize that algae serve as a source of food and nutritional supplements, such as spirulina and chlorella, which are rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals.
Note that algae are used in the production of valuable biochemicals like agar, carrageenan, and alginate, which are important in the food industry as thickeners and stabilizers.
Consider that algae contribute to wastewater treatment by absorbing nutrients and pollutants, which can reduce treatment costs and promote environmental sustainability.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Biofuel Production

Algae can be cultivated to produce biofuels such as biodiesel and bioethanol, offering a renewable and sustainable energy source that reduces reliance on fossil fuels and lowers greenhouse gas emissions.
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Nutritional Supplements and Food Industry

Algae are rich in proteins, vitamins, and essential fatty acids, making them valuable as dietary supplements and food additives, contributing to health benefits and supporting the food industry.
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Wastewater Treatment and Environmental Benefits

Algae can be used in wastewater treatment to remove nutrients and contaminants, improving water quality while simultaneously producing biomass that can be harvested for various economic uses.
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Amoebas with stiff pseudopods and silica shells are ___________.

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Multiple nuclear divisions without cytoplasmic divisions result in cells called _________.

a. Mycoses

b. Coenocytes

c. Haustoria

d. A pseudohypha

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Fungal diseases are called ____________.

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Tubular filaments with cross walls found in large fungi are ___________.

a. Septate hyphae

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The type of asexual fungal spore that forms within hyphae is called a __________.

a. Sporangiospore

b. Conidiospore

c. Blastospore

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Textbook Question

What are the taxonomic challenges in classifying euglenids?

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