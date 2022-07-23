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Ch. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying Eukaryotes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying EukaryotesProblem 13
Chapter 12, Problem 13

The motile feeding stage of a protozoan is called a(n)__________.
a. Apicomplexan
b. Gametocyte
c. Cyst
d. Trophozoite

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1
Understand the life cycle stages of protozoa, which often include different forms such as cysts, trophozoites, and reproductive stages.
Recall that the motile feeding stage is the active form of the protozoan, where it moves and consumes nutrients.
Identify the term that corresponds to this active, motile feeding stage from the options given.
Recognize that 'apicomplexan' refers to a group of protozoa, not a life stage; 'gametocyte' is a sexual reproductive stage; 'cyst' is a dormant, non-motile stage.
Conclude that the correct term for the motile feeding stage is 'trophozoite'.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Protozoan Life Cycle Stages

Protozoans often have complex life cycles with distinct stages, including motile feeding forms and dormant cyst forms. Understanding these stages helps identify the functional roles of each form in survival and reproduction.
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Trophozoite

The trophozoite is the active, motile, and feeding stage of a protozoan. During this phase, the organism moves, ingests nutrients, and grows, making it essential for its survival and proliferation.

Cyst Formation in Protozoa

A cyst is a dormant, non-motile stage that protozoans form to survive harsh environmental conditions. It is resistant to stress and allows the organism to persist until favorable conditions return.
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