Textbook Question
Amoebas include microbes with _________.
a. Threadlike pseudopods
b. Eyespots
c. Parabasal bodies
d. Alveoli
793
views
Amoebas include microbes with _________.
a. Threadlike pseudopods
b. Eyespots
c. Parabasal bodies
d. Alveoli
Chrysolaminarin is a storage product found in which group of microbes?
a. Dinoflagellates
b. Euglenids
c. Golden algae
d. Brown algae
Which of the following features characterizes diatoms?
a. Laminarin and oils as food reserves
b. Protective plates of cellulose within their cells
c. Chlorophylls a and c and carotene
d. Paramylon as a food storage molecule
Which of the following is common to mitosis and meiosis?
a. Spindle
b. Crossing over
c. Tetrad of chromatids
d. Cytokinesis
Which taxon is characterized by “hairy” flagella?
a. Apicomplexa
b. Euglenozoa
c. Alveolata
d. Stramenopila