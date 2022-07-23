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Ch. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying Eukaryotes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying EukaryotesProblem 10
Chapter 12, Problem 10

Chrysolaminarin is a storage product found in which group of microbes?
a. Dinoflagellates
b. Euglenids
c. Golden algae
d. Brown algae

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1
Understand that chrysolaminarin is a polysaccharide used as a storage carbohydrate in certain groups of algae and protists.
Recall that different groups of algae store carbohydrates differently; for example, brown algae store laminarin, while dinoflagellates and euglenids have other storage products.
Identify that chrysolaminarin is specifically known as the storage product in golden algae, which belong to the class Chrysophyceae.
Review the options and match the group with the known storage product: dinoflagellates, euglenids, golden algae, and brown algae.
Conclude that the correct group associated with chrysolaminarin as a storage product is golden algae.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chrysolaminarin as a Storage Product

Chrysolaminarin is a polysaccharide used by certain algae as an energy storage molecule. It is water-soluble and stored in vacuoles, serving as a carbohydrate reserve similar to starch in plants. Understanding its biochemical role helps identify which organisms utilize it.
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Golden Algae (Chrysophyceae)

Golden algae are a group of photosynthetic protists characterized by their golden-brown color due to pigments like fucoxanthin. They commonly store energy in the form of chrysolaminarin, distinguishing them from other algal groups with different storage compounds.
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Differences in Storage Products Among Algal Groups

Different algal groups store carbohydrates differently: dinoflagellates often store starch, euglenids store paramylon, and brown algae store laminarin or mannitol. Recognizing these differences is key to correctly associating chrysolaminarin with golden algae.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Amoebas include microbes with _________.

a. Threadlike pseudopods

b. Eyespots

c. Parabasal bodies

d. Alveoli

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The stemlike portion of a seaweed is called its _________.

a. Trunk

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c. Stipe

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Which of the following features characterizes diatoms?

a. Laminarin and oils as food reserves

b. Protective plates of cellulose within their cells

c. Chlorophylls a and c and carotene

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Carrageenan is found in the cell walls of which group of algae?

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b. Green algae

c. Dinoflagellates

d. Yellow-green algae

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The motile feeding stage of a protozoan is called a(n)__________.

a. Apicomplexan

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c. Cyst

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Describe the nuclear divisions that produce eight ascospores in an ascus.

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