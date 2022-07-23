Textbook Question
Amoebas include microbes with _________.
a. Threadlike pseudopods
b. Eyespots
c. Parabasal bodies
d. Alveoli
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Amoebas include microbes with _________.
a. Threadlike pseudopods
b. Eyespots
c. Parabasal bodies
d. Alveoli
The stemlike portion of a seaweed is called its _________.
a. Trunk
b. Holdfast
c. Stipe
d. Blade
Which of the following features characterizes diatoms?
a. Laminarin and oils as food reserves
b. Protective plates of cellulose within their cells
c. Chlorophylls a and c and carotene
d. Paramylon as a food storage molecule
Carrageenan is found in the cell walls of which group of algae?
a. Red algae
b. Green algae
c. Dinoflagellates
d. Yellow-green algae
The motile feeding stage of a protozoan is called a(n)__________.
a. Apicomplexan
b. Gametocyte
c. Cyst
d. Trophozoite
Describe the nuclear divisions that produce eight ascospores in an ascus.