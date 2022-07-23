Textbook Question
Amoebas include microbes with _________.
a. Threadlike pseudopods
b. Eyespots
c. Parabasal bodies
d. Alveoli
793
views
Amoebas include microbes with _________.
a. Threadlike pseudopods
b. Eyespots
c. Parabasal bodies
d. Alveoli
Which of the following features characterizes diatoms?
a. Laminarin and oils as food reserves
b. Protective plates of cellulose within their cells
c. Chlorophylls a and c and carotene
d. Paramylon as a food storage molecule
Which taxon is characterized by “hairy” flagella?
a. Apicomplexa
b. Euglenozoa
c. Alveolata
d. Stramenopila
The motile feeding stage of a protozoan is called a(n)__________.
a. Apicomplexan
b. Gametocyte
c. Cyst
d. Trophozoite