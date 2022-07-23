Textbook Question
Amoebas include microbes with _________.
a. Threadlike pseudopods
b. Eyespots
c. Parabasal bodies
d. Alveoli
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Amoebas include microbes with _________.
a. Threadlike pseudopods
b. Eyespots
c. Parabasal bodies
d. Alveoli
Chrysolaminarin is a storage product found in which group of microbes?
a. Dinoflagellates
b. Euglenids
c. Golden algae
d. Brown algae
Which of the following is common to mitosis and meiosis?
a. Spindle
b. Crossing over
c. Tetrad of chromatids
d. Cytokinesis
Carrageenan is found in the cell walls of which group of algae?
a. Red algae
b. Green algae
c. Dinoflagellates
d. Yellow-green algae
The motile feeding stage of a protozoan is called a(n)__________.
a. Apicomplexan
b. Gametocyte
c. Cyst
d. Trophozoite
Describe the nuclear divisions that produce eight ascospores in an ascus.