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Ch. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying Eukaryotes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying EukaryotesProblem 2
Chapter 12, Problem 2

The study of fungi is called ___________.

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1
Identify the branch of biology that focuses specifically on the study of fungi, including their genetics, taxonomy, and ecology.
Recall that the study of fungi is a specialized field within microbiology and biology.
Recognize that the term for the study of fungi is derived from the Latin word 'fungus' meaning mushroom or fungus.
Understand that the suffix '-ology' means 'the study of,' so combining it with 'myco-' (relating to fungi) forms the term for the study of fungi.
Conclude that the study of fungi is called 'Mycology.'

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mycology

Mycology is the branch of biology that focuses on the study of fungi, including their genetic and biochemical properties, taxonomy, and their use to humans as well as their dangers, such as toxicity or infection.

Fungi Characteristics

Fungi are eukaryotic organisms distinct from plants and animals, characterized by cell walls made of chitin, heterotrophic nutrition, and reproduction through spores. Understanding these traits helps differentiate fungi from other microorganisms.
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Importance of Fungi in Microbiology

Fungi play crucial roles in ecosystems as decomposers, symbionts, and pathogens. In microbiology, studying fungi is essential for understanding diseases, antibiotic production, and environmental impacts.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How do fungi acquire nutrients?

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Textbook Question

Match the terms below with their corresponding definitions.


1. ___________Chitin

2. ___________Basidiospore

3. ___________Zygosporangium

4. ___________Hypha

5. ___________Ascospore

6. ___________Lichen


A. Fungal cell wall component

B. Fungus + alga or bacterium

C. Fungal filament

D. Fungal spore formed in a sac

E. Diploid fungal zygote with a thick wall

F. Fungal spore formed on club-shaped hypha

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Textbook Question

Describe the features of a general fungal life cycle.

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Textbook Question

How are lichens useful in environmental protection studies?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following sequences reflects the correct order of events in mitosis?

a. Telophase, anaphase, metaphase, prophase

b. Prophase, anaphase, metaphase, telophase

c. Telophase, prophase, metaphase, anaphase

d. Prophase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase

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Textbook Question

The study of protozoa is called ____________.

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