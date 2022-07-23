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Ch. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying Eukaryotes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying EukaryotesProblem 2
Chapter 12, Problem 2

Match the terms below with their corresponding definitions.


1. ___________Chitin
2. ___________Basidiospore
3. ___________Zygosporangium
4. ___________Hypha
5. ___________Ascospore
6. ___________Lichen


A. Fungal cell wall component
B. Fungus + alga or bacterium
C. Fungal filament
D. Fungal spore formed in a sac
E. Diploid fungal zygote with a thick wall
F. Fungal spore formed on club-shaped hypha

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand each term by recalling its definition in fungal biology. For example, 'Chitin' is a structural polysaccharide found in fungal cell walls.
Step 2: Match 'Chitin' with the definition that describes a fungal cell wall component, which corresponds to option A.
Step 3: Identify 'Basidiospore' as a fungal spore produced on a specialized club-shaped structure called a basidium, so it matches option F.
Step 4: Recognize 'Zygosporangium' as a thick-walled diploid fungal zygote formed during sexual reproduction, matching option E.
Step 5: Match 'Hypha' with the fungal filament structure, which corresponds to option C; similarly, 'Ascospore' is a spore formed inside a sac (ascus), matching option D; and 'Lichen' is a symbiotic association between a fungus and an alga or bacterium, matching option B.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fungal Cell Wall Composition

Chitin is a key structural polysaccharide found in fungal cell walls, providing rigidity and protection. Unlike plants that use cellulose, fungi rely on chitin, which is also found in arthropod exoskeletons, making it a distinctive feature for identifying fungal cells.
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Fungal Reproductive Structures and Spores

Fungi reproduce via various spores formed in specialized structures: basidiospores develop on club-shaped basidia, ascospores form inside sac-like asci, and zygosporangia are thick-walled diploid structures formed after fusion of haploid cells. Understanding these terms is essential for fungal classification and life cycles.
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Symbiotic Relationships in Fungi

Lichens represent a symbiotic association between a fungus and a photosynthetic partner, such as algae or cyanobacteria. This mutualism allows lichens to colonize harsh environments, demonstrating the ecological importance of fungal partnerships beyond decomposition.
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