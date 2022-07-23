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Ch. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying Eukaryotes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying EukaryotesProblem 3
Chapter 12, Problem 3

The study of algae is called ___________.

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1
Identify the branch of biology that focuses on the study of algae.
Recall that the study of algae is a specialized field within microbiology and botany.
Recognize that the term for the study of algae is derived from the Greek word for seaweed or algae.
Understand that this field covers the biology, ecology, and taxonomy of algae.
Conclude that the correct term to fill in the blank is 'Phycology'.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Algae

Algae are a diverse group of photosynthetic organisms found mostly in aquatic environments. They range from single-celled microalgae to large multicellular forms like seaweeds. Algae play a crucial role in ecosystems as primary producers and oxygen generators.
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Phycology

Phycology is the branch of biology that studies algae. It covers their classification, physiology, ecology, and economic importance. Understanding phycology helps in exploring algae's role in food chains, biofuel production, and environmental monitoring.

Taxonomy and Classification

Taxonomy involves the identification and classification of organisms, including algae, based on their characteristics. In phycology, taxonomy helps differentiate various algal groups by features like pigmentation, cell structure, and reproduction, aiding in systematic study and research.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Fungal diseases are called ____________.

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Textbook Question

Match the terms below with their corresponding definitions.


1. ___________Chitin

2. ___________Basidiospore

3. ___________Zygosporangium

4. ___________Hypha

5. ___________Ascospore

6. ___________Lichen


A. Fungal cell wall component

B. Fungus + alga or bacterium

C. Fungal filament

D. Fungal spore formed in a sac

E. Diploid fungal zygote with a thick wall

F. Fungal spore formed on club-shaped hypha

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Textbook Question

Describe the features of a general fungal life cycle.

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Textbook Question

How are lichens useful in environmental protection studies?

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Textbook Question

Match the terms below with their corresponding definitions.


1. __________Chlorophyta

2. __________Rhodophyta

3. __________Chrysophyta

4. __________Phaeophyta

5. __________Rhizaria


A. Foraminifera

B. Yellow-green algae

C. Green algae

D. Brown algae

E. Red algae

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements accurately describes prophase?

a. The cell appears to have a line of chromosomes across the midregion.

b. The nuclear envelope becomes visible.

c. The cell constructs microtubules to form a spindle.

d. Chromatids separate and become known as chromosomes.

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