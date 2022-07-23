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Chapter 12, Problem 3

The study of algae is called ___________.

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the branch of biology that focuses on the study of algae. Recall that the study of algae is a specialized field within microbiology and botany. View full solution Recognize that the term for the study of algae is derived from the Greek word for seaweed or algae. Understand that this field covers the biology, ecology, and taxonomy of algae. Conclude that the correct term to fill in the blank is 'Phycology'.

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