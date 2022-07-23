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Ch. 13 - Characterizing and Classifying Viruses, Viroids, and Prions
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 13 - Characterizing and Classifying Viruses, Viroids, and PrionsProblem 4
Chapter 13, Problem 4

Describe four different ways that viral nucleic acid can enter a host cell.

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Step 1: Understand that viral nucleic acid must enter the host cell to initiate infection, and different viruses have evolved distinct mechanisms to achieve this entry.
Step 2: Describe the first method: Direct penetration, where the viral capsid attaches to the host cell membrane and injects its nucleic acid directly into the cytoplasm without the entire virus entering the cell.
Step 3: Describe the second method: Membrane fusion, which occurs mainly in enveloped viruses. The viral envelope fuses with the host cell membrane, allowing the nucleocapsid to enter the cytoplasm.
Step 4: Describe the third method: Endocytosis, where the virus binds to receptors on the host cell surface and is engulfed into an endocytic vesicle. The viral nucleic acid is then released into the cytoplasm after the vesicle is processed.
Step 5: Describe the fourth method: Uncoating within the host cell, where after endocytosis or penetration, the viral capsid is removed inside the cell, releasing the nucleic acid to begin replication.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Viral Entry Mechanisms

Viruses use specific strategies to deliver their nucleic acid into host cells, including direct penetration, membrane fusion, endocytosis, and injection. Understanding these mechanisms is essential to grasp how viruses initiate infection.
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Membrane Fusion

Enveloped viruses can fuse their lipid envelope with the host cell membrane, allowing the viral nucleic acid to enter the cytoplasm directly. This process often involves viral fusion proteins triggered by receptor binding or pH changes.
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Endocytosis and Uncoating

Some viruses enter cells via endocytosis, where the host cell engulfs the virus in a vesicle. The virus then escapes the vesicle by uncoating, releasing its nucleic acid into the cytoplasm to begin replication.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is true?

a. Viruses move toward their host cells.

b. Viruses are capable of metabolism.

c. Viruses lack a cytoplasmic membrane.

d. Viruses grow in response to their environmental conditions.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is false?

a. Viruses may have circular DNA.

b. dsRNA is found in bacteria more often than in viruses.

c. Viral DNA may be linear.

d. Typically, viruses have DNA or RNA but not both.

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Textbook Question

A virus that is specific for a bacterial host is called a __________ .

a. Phage

b. Prion

c. Virion

d. Viroid

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Textbook Question

Contrast lysis and budding as means of release of virions from a host cell.

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Textbook Question

A naked virus __________  .

a. Lacks a membranous envelope

b. Has injected its DNA or RNA into a host cell

c. Is devoid of capsomeres

d. Is one that is unattached to a host cell

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Textbook Question

Why is it difficult to treat viral infections?

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