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Ch. 13 - Characterizing and Classifying Viruses, Viroids, and Prions
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 13 - Characterizing and Classifying Viruses, Viroids, and PrionsProblem 3
Chapter 13, Problem 3

A virus that is specific for a bacterial host is called a __________ .
a. Phage
b. Prion
c. Virion
d. Viroid

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1
Understand the question: It asks for the name of a virus that specifically infects bacterial hosts.
Recall definitions of each option: (a) Phage refers to bacteriophages, viruses that infect bacteria; (b) Prions are infectious proteins, not viruses; (c) Virion is the complete virus particle, not specific to bacteria; (d) Viroids are infectious RNA molecules that affect plants, not bacteria.
Identify the correct term based on the definitions: The virus specific to bacteria is called a bacteriophage, commonly shortened to phage.
Confirm that 'phage' is the term used in microbiology to describe viruses that infect bacterial cells.
Conclude that the correct answer is option (a) phage.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bacteriophage (Phage)

A bacteriophage, or phage, is a virus that specifically infects bacteria. It attaches to the bacterial cell, injects its genetic material, and uses the host's machinery to replicate. Phages are important in molecular biology and bacterial genetics.
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Bacteriophage: Lytic Phage Infections

Prion

Prions are infectious proteins that cause neurodegenerative diseases by inducing abnormal folding of normal proteins in the brain. Unlike viruses, prions lack nucleic acids and do not infect bacteria, making them distinct from bacteriophages.
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Virion and Viroid

A virion is the complete, infectious form of a virus outside a host cell, while a viroid is a small, circular RNA molecule that infects plants but lacks a protein coat. Neither term specifically refers to viruses that infect bacteria.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Describe four different ways that viral nucleic acid can enter a host cell.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is true?

a. Viruses move toward their host cells.

b. Viruses are capable of metabolism.

c. Viruses lack a cytoplasmic membrane.

d. Viruses grow in response to their environmental conditions.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is false?

a. Viruses may have circular DNA.

b. dsRNA is found in bacteria more often than in viruses.

c. Viral DNA may be linear.

d. Typically, viruses have DNA or RNA but not both.

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Textbook Question

A naked virus __________  .

a. Lacks a membranous envelope

b. Has injected its DNA or RNA into a host cell

c. Is devoid of capsomeres

d. Is one that is unattached to a host cell

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Textbook Question

Why is it difficult to treat viral infections?

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Textbook Question

Identify the viral capsid shapes.

a. ___________ <IMAGE>

b. ___________ <IMAGE>

c. ___________ <IMAGE>

d. ___________ <IMAGE>

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