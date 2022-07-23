Describe four different ways that viral nucleic acid can enter a host cell.
A virus that is specific for a bacterial host is called a __________ .
a. Phage
b. Prion
c. Virion
d. Viroid
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Key Concepts
Bacteriophage (Phage)
Prion
Virion and Viroid
Which of the following statements is true?
a. Viruses move toward their host cells.
b. Viruses are capable of metabolism.
c. Viruses lack a cytoplasmic membrane.
d. Viruses grow in response to their environmental conditions.
Which of the following statements is false?
a. Viruses may have circular DNA.
b. dsRNA is found in bacteria more often than in viruses.
c. Viral DNA may be linear.
d. Typically, viruses have DNA or RNA but not both.
A naked virus __________ .
a. Lacks a membranous envelope
b. Has injected its DNA or RNA into a host cell
c. Is devoid of capsomeres
d. Is one that is unattached to a host cell
Why is it difficult to treat viral infections?
Identify the viral capsid shapes.
a. ___________ <IMAGE>
b. ___________ <IMAGE>
c. ___________ <IMAGE>
d. ___________ <IMAGE>