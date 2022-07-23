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Ch. 13 - Characterizing and Classifying Viruses, Viroids, and Prions
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 13 - Characterizing and Classifying Viruses, Viroids, and PrionsProblem 2
Chapter 13, Problem 2

Identify the viral capsid shapes.
a. ___________ <IMAGE>
b. ___________ <IMAGE>
c. ___________ <IMAGE>
d. ___________ <IMAGE>

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1
Step 1: Understand that viral capsids are protein shells that encase the viral genome, and their shapes are key to virus classification. The common capsid shapes include icosahedral, helical, complex, and spherical forms.
Step 2: For each image, observe the overall geometry of the capsid. If the capsid looks like a symmetrical polyhedron with 20 triangular faces, it is likely an icosahedral capsid.
Step 3: If the capsid appears rod-shaped or filamentous, resembling a spiral or helix, then it is a helical capsid.
Step 4: Some viruses have complex capsids that do not fit neatly into icosahedral or helical categories, often with additional structures like tails (e.g., bacteriophages). Identify these by their irregular or multi-part shapes.
Step 5: Assign the correct capsid shape name to each image based on these observations: icosahedral, helical, complex, or spherical (if the capsid appears roughly round but not polyhedral).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Viral Capsid Structure

The viral capsid is the protein shell that encases and protects the viral genome. It is composed of repeating protein subunits called capsomers, which assemble into specific shapes. Understanding capsid structure is essential for identifying different virus morphologies.
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Common Capsid Shapes

Viruses typically exhibit three main capsid shapes: icosahedral (spherical with 20 triangular faces), helical (rod-shaped with capsomers arranged in a spiral), and complex (irregular shapes combining features). Recognizing these shapes helps classify viruses.
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Role of Capsid Shape in Viral Function

Capsid shape influences how viruses attach to host cells, protect their genetic material, and assemble during replication. Different shapes can affect viral stability and infectivity, making shape identification important in virology studies.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Describe the five phases of a generalized lytic replication cycle.

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Textbook Question

Match each numbered term with its following description.


1. _________ Uncoating

2. _________ Prophage

3. _________ Retrovirus

4. _________ Bacteriophage

5. _________ Capsid

6. _________ Envelope

7. _________ Virion

8. _________ Provirus

9. _________ Benign tumor

10. ________ Cancer


A. Dormant virus in a eukaryotic cell

B. A virus that infects a bacterium

C. Transcribes DNA from RNA

D. Protein coat of virus

E. A membrane on the outside of a virus

F. Complete viral particle

G. Inactive virus within bacterial cell

H. Removal of capsomeres from a virion

I. Invasive neoplastic cells

J. Harmless neoplastic cells

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is true?

a. Viruses move toward their host cells.

b. Viruses are capable of metabolism.

c. Viruses lack a cytoplasmic membrane.

d. Viruses grow in response to their environmental conditions.

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Textbook Question

A virus that is specific for a bacterial host is called a __________ .

a. Phage

b. Prion

c. Virion

d. Viroid

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Textbook Question

Why is it difficult to treat viral infections?

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Textbook Question

Compare and contrast a bacterium and a virus by writing either “Present” or “Absent” for each of the following structures.

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