Describe the five phases of a generalized lytic replication cycle.
Identify the viral capsid shapes.
a. ___________ <IMAGE>
b. ___________ <IMAGE>
c. ___________ <IMAGE>
d. ___________ <IMAGE>
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Viral Capsid Structure
Common Capsid Shapes
Role of Capsid Shape in Viral Function
Match each numbered term with its following description.
1. _________ Uncoating
2. _________ Prophage
3. _________ Retrovirus
4. _________ Bacteriophage
5. _________ Capsid
6. _________ Envelope
7. _________ Virion
8. _________ Provirus
9. _________ Benign tumor
10. ________ Cancer
A. Dormant virus in a eukaryotic cell
B. A virus that infects a bacterium
C. Transcribes DNA from RNA
D. Protein coat of virus
E. A membrane on the outside of a virus
F. Complete viral particle
G. Inactive virus within bacterial cell
H. Removal of capsomeres from a virion
I. Invasive neoplastic cells
J. Harmless neoplastic cells
Which of the following statements is true?
a. Viruses move toward their host cells.
b. Viruses are capable of metabolism.
c. Viruses lack a cytoplasmic membrane.
d. Viruses grow in response to their environmental conditions.
A virus that is specific for a bacterial host is called a __________ .
a. Phage
b. Prion
c. Virion
d. Viroid
Why is it difficult to treat viral infections?
Compare and contrast a bacterium and a virus by writing either “Present” or “Absent” for each of the following structures.