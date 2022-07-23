Textbook Question
Describe the five phases of a generalized lytic replication cycle.
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Describe the five phases of a generalized lytic replication cycle.
Describe four different ways that viral nucleic acid can enter a host cell.
A virus that is specific for a bacterial host is called a __________ .
a. Phage
b. Prion
c. Virion
d. Viroid
Why is it difficult to treat viral infections?
Compare and contrast a bacterium and a virus by writing either “Present” or “Absent” for each of the following structures.
Identify the viral capsid shapes.
a. ___________ <IMAGE>
b. ___________ <IMAGE>
c. ___________ <IMAGE>
d. ___________ <IMAGE>