The total number of cases of a disease in a given area is its __________.
__________ infections are those acquired by patients or staff while in health care facilities.
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Key Concepts
Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs)
Modes of Transmission in Healthcare Settings
Infection Control and Prevention
Which of the following is the correct sequence of events in infectious diseases?
a. Incubation, prodromal period, illness, decline, convalescence
b. Incubation, decline, prodromal period, illness, convalescence
c. Prodromal period, incubation, illness, decline, convalescence
d. Convalescence, prodromal period, incubation, illness, decline
The nature of bacterial capsules ___________ .
a. Causes widespread blood clotting
b. Allows phagocytes to readily engulf these bacteria
c. Affects the virulence of these bacteria
d. Has no effect on the virulence of bacteria
In general, contrast transient microbiota with resident microbiota.
Describe the parenteral route of infection.
Which of the following are most likely to cause disease?
a. Opportunistic pathogens in a weakened host
b. Pathogens lacking the enzyme kinase
c. Pathogens lacking the enzyme collagenase
d. Highly virulent organisms