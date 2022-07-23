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Ch. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and Epidemiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and EpidemiologyProblem 7
Chapter 14, Problem 7

__________ infections are those acquired by patients or staff while in health care facilities.

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1
Identify the type of infections that are specifically acquired within healthcare settings, such as hospitals or clinics.
Recall that infections acquired in these settings are commonly referred to by a specific term related to the healthcare environment.
Understand that these infections are not present or incubating at the time of admission but develop during the stay or visit.
Recognize that the term for these infections often starts with 'nosocomial' or is called 'healthcare-associated infections (HAIs)'.
Conclude that the correct term to fill in the blank is 'Nosocomial' infections, which are infections acquired by patients or staff while in healthcare facilities.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs)

Healthcare-Associated Infections are infections that patients or healthcare workers acquire while receiving treatment or working in a healthcare setting. These infections were not present or incubating at the time of admission and often result from exposure to pathogens in hospitals or clinics.
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Modes of Transmission in Healthcare Settings

Infections in healthcare facilities spread through various routes such as direct contact, contaminated instruments, airborne particles, or healthcare workers' hands. Understanding these transmission modes is essential for preventing and controlling HAIs.
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Infection Control and Prevention

Infection control involves practices like hand hygiene, sterilization, use of personal protective equipment, and isolation protocols to reduce the risk of HAIs. Effective prevention strategies are critical to protect patients and staff in healthcare environments.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The total number of cases of a disease in a given area is its __________.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is the correct sequence of events in infectious diseases?

a. Incubation, prodromal period, illness, decline, convalescence

b. Incubation, decline, prodromal period, illness, convalescence

c. Prodromal period, incubation, illness, decline, convalescence

d. Convalescence, prodromal period, incubation, illness, decline

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Textbook Question

The nature of bacterial capsules ___________ .

a. Causes widespread blood clotting

b. Allows phagocytes to readily engulf these bacteria

c. Affects the virulence of these bacteria

d. Has no effect on the virulence of bacteria

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Textbook Question

In general, contrast transient microbiota with resident microbiota.

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Textbook Question

Describe the parenteral route of infection.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following are most likely to cause disease?

a. Opportunistic pathogens in a weakened host

b. Pathogens lacking the enzyme kinase

c. Pathogens lacking the enzyme collagenase

d. Highly virulent organisms

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