Skip to main content
Ch. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and Epidemiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and EpidemiologyProblem 6
Chapter 14, Problem 6

Which of the following is the correct sequence of events in infectious diseases?
a. Incubation, prodromal period, illness, decline, convalescence
b. Incubation, decline, prodromal period, illness, convalescence
c. Prodromal period, incubation, illness, decline, convalescence
d. Convalescence, prodromal period, incubation, illness, decline

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the stages of infectious disease progression. The typical sequence includes: incubation period, prodromal period, illness period, decline period, and convalescence period.
Step 2: Define each stage: Incubation period is the time between exposure to the pathogen and the appearance of the first symptoms; prodromal period is when early, mild symptoms appear; illness period is when symptoms are most severe; decline period is when symptoms start to decrease; convalescence is the recovery phase.
Step 3: Analyze each option to see if it follows the correct chronological order of these stages.
Step 4: Identify the option that lists the stages in the order: incubation, prodromal period, illness, decline, convalescence.
Step 5: Confirm that this sequence matches the known progression of infectious diseases and select the correct answer accordingly.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stages of Infectious Disease

Infectious diseases progress through distinct stages: incubation, prodromal period, illness, decline, and convalescence. Each stage represents a phase in the interaction between the pathogen and the host, from initial infection to recovery.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:36
Stages of Infectious Disease Progression

Incubation Period

The incubation period is the time between exposure to the pathogen and the appearance of the first symptoms. During this phase, the pathogen multiplies without causing noticeable symptoms, making it critical for understanding disease transmission.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:36
Stages of Infectious Disease Progression

Prodromal Period and Illness Phase

The prodromal period is a short phase of early, mild symptoms signaling the onset of disease, followed by the illness phase where symptoms are most severe and characteristic. Recognizing these phases helps in diagnosing and managing infectious diseases.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:57
Phases of Glycolysis
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Describe three modes of disease transmission.

1112
views
Textbook Question

__________ infections are those acquired by patients or staff while in health care facilities.

1025
views
Textbook Question

List in the correct sequence the five stages of infectious diseases.

941
views
Textbook Question

Describe the parenteral route of infection.

1086
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following are most likely to cause disease?

a. Opportunistic pathogens in a weakened host

b. Pathogens lacking the enzyme kinase

c. Pathogens lacking the enzyme collagenase

d. Highly virulent organisms

1159
views
Textbook Question

Nonliving reservoirs of disease, such as a toothbrush, drinking glass, and needle, are called __________ .

1219
views