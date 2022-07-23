Textbook Question
Describe three modes of disease transmission.
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Describe three modes of disease transmission.
__________ infections are those acquired by patients or staff while in health care facilities.
List in the correct sequence the five stages of infectious diseases.
Describe the parenteral route of infection.
Which of the following are most likely to cause disease?
a. Opportunistic pathogens in a weakened host
b. Pathogens lacking the enzyme kinase
c. Pathogens lacking the enzyme collagenase
d. Highly virulent organisms
Nonliving reservoirs of disease, such as a toothbrush, drinking glass, and needle, are called __________ .