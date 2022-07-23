Describe three modes of disease transmission.
Which of the following are most likely to cause disease?
a. Opportunistic pathogens in a weakened host
b. Pathogens lacking the enzyme kinase
c. Pathogens lacking the enzyme collagenase
d. Highly virulent organisms
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Key Concepts
Opportunistic Pathogens
Virulence Factors and Enzymes
Virulence and Disease Severity
Which of the following is the correct sequence of events in infectious diseases?
a. Incubation, prodromal period, illness, decline, convalescence
b. Incubation, decline, prodromal period, illness, convalescence
c. Prodromal period, incubation, illness, decline, convalescence
d. Convalescence, prodromal period, incubation, illness, decline
The nature of bacterial capsules ___________ .
a. Causes widespread blood clotting
b. Allows phagocytes to readily engulf these bacteria
c. Affects the virulence of these bacteria
d. Has no effect on the virulence of bacteria
In general, contrast transient microbiota with resident microbiota.
__________ infections are those acquired by patients or staff while in health care facilities.
Describe the parenteral route of infection.