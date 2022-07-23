Describe three modes of disease transmission.
Describe the parenteral route of infection.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Parenteral Route of Infection
Mechanisms of Pathogen Entry
Clinical Significance of Parenteral Infections
Which of the following is the correct sequence of events in infectious diseases?
a. Incubation, prodromal period, illness, decline, convalescence
b. Incubation, decline, prodromal period, illness, convalescence
c. Prodromal period, incubation, illness, decline, convalescence
d. Convalescence, prodromal period, incubation, illness, decline
The nature of bacterial capsules ___________ .
a. Causes widespread blood clotting
b. Allows phagocytes to readily engulf these bacteria
c. Affects the virulence of these bacteria
d. Has no effect on the virulence of bacteria
__________ infections are those acquired by patients or staff while in health care facilities.
Which of the following are most likely to cause disease?
a. Opportunistic pathogens in a weakened host
b. Pathogens lacking the enzyme kinase
c. Pathogens lacking the enzyme collagenase
d. Highly virulent organisms
Nonliving reservoirs of disease, such as a toothbrush, drinking glass, and needle, are called __________ .