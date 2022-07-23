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Ch. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and Epidemiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and EpidemiologyProblem 7
Chapter 14, Problem 7

Describe the parenteral route of infection.

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1
Understand that the parenteral route of infection refers to the entry of pathogens into the body through a route other than the digestive tract, typically bypassing the skin or mucous membranes.
Recognize that this route often involves direct introduction of microorganisms into tissues beneath the skin or mucous membranes, such as through injections, bites, cuts, or surgical procedures.
Note that common examples of parenteral infection include infections caused by needle sticks, animal bites, or wounds where the skin barrier is broken.
Explain that because the pathogens bypass the body's primary defense barriers (skin and mucous membranes), the parenteral route can allow rapid access to the bloodstream or deeper tissues.
Summarize that the parenteral route is significant in microbiology and medicine because it can lead to systemic infections and is a critical consideration in infection control and prevention.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parenteral Route of Infection

The parenteral route refers to the entry of pathogens directly into the body through breaks in the skin or mucous membranes, bypassing the digestive tract. This can occur via injections, cuts, bites, or surgical procedures, allowing microbes to access sterile tissues.
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Mechanisms of Pathogen Entry

Pathogens enter the body parenterally through physical breaches such as needle punctures, insect bites, or wounds. This direct access often leads to faster infection since the microbes avoid barriers like stomach acid or enzymes.
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Clinical Significance of Parenteral Infections

Infections via the parenteral route can lead to systemic diseases because pathogens bypass initial defense mechanisms. Understanding this route is crucial for infection control in medical settings and for preventing diseases like HIV or hepatitis transmitted through blood.
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Nonliving reservoirs of disease, such as a toothbrush, drinking glass, and needle, are called __________ .

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