Consider the following case. An animal was infected with a virus. A mosquito bit the animal, was contaminated with the virus, and proceeded to bite and infect a person. Which was the vector?
a. Animal
b. Virus
c. Mosquito
d. Person
Consider the following case. An animal was infected with a virus. A mosquito bit the animal, was contaminated with the virus, and proceeded to bite and infect a person. Which was the vector?
a. Animal
b. Virus
c. Mosquito
d. Person
Which of the following types of epidemiologists is most like a detective?
a. Descriptive epidemiologist
b. Analytical epidemiologist
c. Experimental epidemiologist
d. Reservoir epidemiologist
Which of the following statements is the best definition of a pandemic disease?
a. It normally occurs in a given geographic area.
b, It is a disease that occurs more frequently than usual for a geographical area or group of people.
c. It occurs infrequently at no predictable time scattered over a large area or population.
d. It is an epidemic that occurs on more than one continent at the same time.
A disease in which a pathogen remains inactive for a long period of time before becoming active is termed a(n) :
a. Subacute disease
b. Acute disease
c. Chronic disease
d. Latent disease
An animal that carries a pathogen and also serves as host for the pathogen is a ___________ vector.
When pathogenic bacterial cells lose the ability to make adhesins, they typically .
a. Become avirulent
b. Produce endotoxin
c. Absorb endotoxin
d. Increase in virulence