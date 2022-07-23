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Ch. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and Epidemiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and EpidemiologyProblem 10
Chapter 14, Problem 10

Endotoxin, also known as ___________, is part of the outer (wall) membrane of Gram-negative bacteria.

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1
Understand that endotoxins are toxic components associated with the outer membrane of Gram-negative bacteria.
Recall that the outer membrane of Gram-negative bacteria contains lipopolysaccharides (LPS), which are large molecules consisting of a lipid and a polysaccharide.
Recognize that the toxic part of the lipopolysaccharide is called lipid A, which is responsible for the endotoxin activity.
Therefore, the term 'endotoxin' refers specifically to the lipopolysaccharide (LPS) complex found in the outer membrane of Gram-negative bacteria.
Summarize that endotoxin = lipopolysaccharide (LPS), a key structural and toxic component of the Gram-negative bacterial outer membrane.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Endotoxin

Endotoxins are toxic components found in the outer membrane of Gram-negative bacteria. They are released when the bacteria die or their cell walls break down, triggering strong immune responses in the host.
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Endotoxin

Lipopolysaccharide (LPS)

Lipopolysaccharide (LPS) is the chemical structure that constitutes endotoxin. It consists of lipid A, a core polysaccharide, and an O antigen, and is responsible for the toxic effects associated with endotoxins.
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Structure of Lipopolysaccharide (LPS)

Gram-negative Bacterial Cell Wall

Gram-negative bacteria have a unique cell wall structure with an outer membrane containing LPS, a thin peptidoglycan layer, and an inner membrane. This structure differentiates them from Gram-positive bacteria and is key to endotoxin presence.
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Gram-Negative Cell Walls
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the following case. An animal was infected with a virus. A mosquito bit the animal, was contaminated with the virus, and proceeded to bite and infect a person. Which was the vector?

a. Animal

b. Virus

c. Mosquito

d. Person

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Textbook Question

Which of the following types of epidemiologists is most like a detective?

a. Descriptive epidemiologist

b. Analytical epidemiologist

c. Experimental epidemiologist

d. Reservoir epidemiologist

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is the best definition of a pandemic disease?

a. It normally occurs in a given geographic area.

b, It is a disease that occurs more frequently than usual for a geographical area or group of people.

c. It occurs infrequently at no predictable time scattered over a large area or population.

d. It is an epidemic that occurs on more than one continent at the same time.

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Textbook Question

A disease in which a pathogen remains inactive for a long period of time before becoming active is termed a(n) :

a. Subacute disease

b. Acute disease

c. Chronic disease

d. Latent disease

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Textbook Question

An animal that carries a pathogen and also serves as host for the pathogen is a ___________ vector.

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Textbook Question

When pathogenic bacterial cells lose the ability to make adhesins, they typically                  .

a. Become avirulent

b. Produce endotoxin

c. Absorb endotoxin

d. Increase in virulence

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