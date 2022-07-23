Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ In phagocytosis, adhesion involves the binding between complementary chemicals on a phagocyte and on the membrane of a body cell.
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ In phagocytosis, adhesion involves the binding between complementary chemicals on a phagocyte and on the membrane of a body cell.
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Lysosomes fuse with phagosomes to form peroxisomes.
Toll-like receptors (TLRs) act to:
a. Bind microbial proteins and polysaccharides
b. Induce phagocytosis
c. Cause phagocytic chemotaxis
d. Destroy microbial cells
Interferons ____________.
a. Do not protect the cell that secretes them
b. Stimulate the activity of macrophages
c. Cause muscle aches, chills, and fever
d. All of the above
Which of the following binds iron?
a. Lactoferrin
b. Siderophores
c. Transferrin
d. All of the above
Which of the following is not targeted by a Toll-like receptor?
a. Lipid A
b. Eukaryotic flagellar protein
c. Single-stranded RNA
d. Lipoteichoic acid