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Ch. 15 - Innate Immunity
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 15 - Innate ImmunityProblem 8
Chapter 15, Problem 8

Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Opsonization occurs when a phagocyte’s pseudopods surround a microbe and fuse to form a sac.

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1
Understand the definition of opsonization: it is the process by which pathogens are marked (coated) for ingestion and destruction by phagocytes, typically through the binding of opsonins like antibodies or complement proteins to the microbe's surface.
Recognize that the statement describes the physical process of a phagocyte's pseudopods surrounding a microbe and forming a sac, which is actually the process of phagocytosis, not opsonization.
Identify that opsonization facilitates phagocytosis by enhancing the recognition and attachment of the microbe to the phagocyte, but opsonization itself is not the engulfing action.
Correct the statement by replacing the underlined word 'Opsonization' with 'Phagocytosis' to accurately describe the process of pseudopods surrounding and engulfing the microbe.
Summarize: Opsonization is the tagging of microbes to promote phagocytosis, while phagocytosis is the actual engulfment and internalization of the microbe by the phagocyte.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Opsonization

Opsonization is the process where pathogens are marked for phagocytosis by molecules called opsonins, such as antibodies or complement proteins. These opsonins coat the microbe, enhancing recognition and binding by phagocytes, but opsonization itself does not involve pseudopod formation.
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1) Opsonization

Phagocytosis Mechanism

Phagocytosis is the cellular process where phagocytes extend pseudopods to surround and engulf microbes, forming a phagosome. This sac then fuses with lysosomes to digest the pathogen. This step follows opsonization, which facilitates the initial recognition.
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Steps of Phagocytosis

Distinction Between Opsonization and Phagocytosis

Opsonization and phagocytosis are related but distinct processes: opsonization tags microbes for destruction, while phagocytosis is the physical engulfment and digestion of the microbe. Confusing these terms can lead to incorrect statements about immune responses.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.

__________ In phagocytosis, adhesion involves the binding between complementary chemicals on a phagocyte and on the membrane of a body cell.

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Textbook Question

Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.

__________ Lysosomes fuse with phagosomes to form peroxisomes.

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Textbook Question

Toll-like receptors (TLRs) act to:

a. Bind microbial proteins and polysaccharides

b. Induce phagocytosis

c. Cause phagocytic chemotaxis

d. Destroy microbial cells

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Textbook Question

Interferons ____________.

a. Do not protect the cell that secretes them

b. Stimulate the activity of macrophages

c. Cause muscle aches, chills, and fever

d. All of the above

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Textbook Question

Which of the following binds iron?

a. Lactoferrin

b. Siderophores

c. Transferrin

d. All of the above

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is not targeted by a Toll-like receptor?

a. Lipid A

b. Eukaryotic flagellar protein

c. Single-stranded RNA

d. Lipoteichoic acid

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