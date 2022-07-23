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Ch. 15 - Innate Immunity
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 15 - Innate ImmunityProblem 10
Chapter 15, Problem 10

Which of the following binds iron?
a. Lactoferrin
b. Siderophores
c. Transferrin
d. All of the above

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of iron-binding molecules in microbiology. Iron is essential for many biological processes, but free iron is limited in the human body, so organisms have developed molecules to bind and transport iron.
Step 2: Examine lactoferrin, a protein found in secretions like milk and saliva, which binds iron tightly to limit its availability to pathogens, thus playing a role in innate immunity.
Step 3: Consider siderophores, which are small, high-affinity iron-chelating compounds secreted by bacteria to scavenge iron from the environment or host, facilitating bacterial iron uptake.
Step 4: Look at transferrin, a blood plasma protein that binds iron and transports it through the bloodstream to various tissues, maintaining iron homeostasis.
Step 5: Since lactoferrin, siderophores, and transferrin all bind iron in different biological contexts, conclude that the correct answer involves recognizing that all these molecules have iron-binding capabilities.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lactoferrin

Lactoferrin is an iron-binding glycoprotein found in various secretions like milk, saliva, and tears. It plays a role in the immune system by sequestering iron, limiting its availability to pathogens and thus inhibiting microbial growth.

Siderophores

Siderophores are small, high-affinity iron-chelating compounds secreted by bacteria and fungi to scavenge iron from their environment. They bind iron tightly and transport it back into microbial cells, aiding survival in iron-limited conditions.

Transferrin

Transferrin is a blood plasma protein that binds and transports iron throughout the body. It regulates free iron levels, making iron less available to invading microbes and thus contributing to host defense.
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