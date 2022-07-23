Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Rubor, calor, swelling, and dolor are associated with fever.
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Rubor, calor, swelling, and dolor are associated with fever.
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Lysosomes fuse with phagosomes to form peroxisomes.
Toll-like receptors (TLRs) act to:
a. Bind microbial proteins and polysaccharides
b. Induce phagocytosis
c. Cause phagocytic chemotaxis
d. Destroy microbial cells
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Acute and chronic inflammation exhibit similar signs and symptoms.
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Opsonization occurs when a phagocyte’s pseudopods surround a microbe and fuse to form a sac.
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ A membrane attack complex drills circular holes in a macrophage.