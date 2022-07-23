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Ch. 15 - Innate Immunity
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 15 - Innate ImmunityProblem 9
Chapter 15, Problem 9

Toll-like receptors (TLRs) act to:
a. Bind microbial proteins and polysaccharides
b. Induce phagocytosis
c. Cause phagocytic chemotaxis
d. Destroy microbial cells

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of Toll-like receptors (TLRs) in the immune system. TLRs are a class of proteins that recognize specific molecular patterns commonly found on pathogens, such as microbial proteins and polysaccharides.
Step 2: Recognize that TLRs function primarily as pattern recognition receptors (PRRs) that detect pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs) to initiate immune responses.
Step 3: Know that upon binding to microbial components, TLRs trigger intracellular signaling pathways that lead to the activation of immune cells and the production of cytokines, but they do not directly induce phagocytosis or destroy microbes themselves.
Step 4: Differentiate TLR functions from other immune mechanisms: while TLRs recognize microbes, phagocytosis and chemotaxis are processes carried out by immune cells like macrophages and neutrophils, often activated downstream of TLR signaling.
Step 5: Conclude that the primary action of TLRs is to bind microbial proteins and polysaccharides, which corresponds to option (a).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Toll-like Receptors (TLRs)

TLRs are pattern recognition receptors on immune cells that detect conserved microbial molecules like proteins and polysaccharides. They play a crucial role in recognizing pathogens and initiating immune responses by activating signaling pathways.
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Toll-Like Receptors

Role of TLRs in Immune Activation

Upon binding microbial components, TLRs trigger intracellular signaling that leads to the production of cytokines and other mediators. This activation helps coordinate the immune response but does not directly cause phagocytosis or microbial destruction.
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Active Transport

Phagocytosis and Chemotaxis

Phagocytosis is the process where immune cells engulf and destroy microbes, often guided by chemotaxis, the movement toward chemical signals. While TLR activation can enhance these processes indirectly, TLRs themselves do not directly induce phagocytosis or chemotactic movement.
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Steps of Phagocytosis
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.

__________ In phagocytosis, adhesion involves the binding between complementary chemicals on a phagocyte and on the membrane of a body cell.

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Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.

__________ Lysosomes fuse with phagosomes to form peroxisomes.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following binds iron?

a. Lactoferrin

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c. Transferrin

d. All of the above

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is not targeted by a Toll-like receptor?

a. Lipid A

b. Eukaryotic flagellar protein

c. Single-stranded RNA

d. Lipoteichoic acid

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Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.

__________ Opsonization occurs when a phagocyte’s pseudopods surround a microbe and fuse to form a sac.

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Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.

__________ A membrane attack complex drills circular holes in a macrophage.

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