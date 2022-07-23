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Ch. 15 - Innate Immunity
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 15 - Innate ImmunityProblem 9
Chapter 15, Problem 9

Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Lysosomes fuse with phagosomes to form peroxisomes.

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Step 1: Understand the key terms involved. Lysosomes are organelles containing digestive enzymes, phagosomes are vesicles formed around a particle engulfed by phagocytosis, and peroxisomes are organelles involved in lipid metabolism and detoxification, not formed by fusion of lysosomes and phagosomes.
Step 2: Analyze the statement: 'Lysosomes fuse with phagosomes to form peroxisomes.' This suggests that the fusion of lysosomes and phagosomes creates peroxisomes, which is incorrect based on cell biology knowledge.
Step 3: Recall the correct process: Lysosomes fuse with phagosomes to form phagolysosomes, which are responsible for digesting the engulfed material inside the phagosome.
Step 4: Identify the false word in the statement: 'peroxisomes' is incorrect and should be replaced with 'phagolysosomes' to make the statement true.
Step 5: Corrected statement: 'Lysosomes fuse with phagosomes to form phagolysosomes.' This accurately describes the cellular process involved in degradation of phagocytosed material.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Phagosome Formation

Phagosomes are vesicles formed when a cell engulfs particles, such as bacteria, through phagocytosis. They enclose the ingested material and later fuse with other organelles to degrade the contents.
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Lysosome Function and Fusion

Lysosomes are organelles containing digestive enzymes that fuse with phagosomes to form phagolysosomes. This fusion allows the breakdown of engulfed particles, aiding in cellular digestion and defense.
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Lysosome & Peroxisome

Peroxisomes and Their Role

Peroxisomes are distinct organelles involved in lipid metabolism and detoxification of reactive oxygen species. They are not formed by fusion of lysosomes and phagosomes, which is a process specific to phagolysosome formation.
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Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.

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Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.

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Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.

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