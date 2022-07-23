Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Rubor, calor, swelling, and dolor are associated with fever.
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Rubor, calor, swelling, and dolor are associated with fever.
Toll-like receptors (TLRs) act to:
a. Bind microbial proteins and polysaccharides
b. Induce phagocytosis
c. Cause phagocytic chemotaxis
d. Destroy microbial cells
Which of the following binds iron?
a. Lactoferrin
b. Siderophores
c. Transferrin
d. All of the above
Which of the following is not targeted by a Toll-like receptor?
a. Lipid A
b. Eukaryotic flagellar protein
c. Single-stranded RNA
d. Lipoteichoic acid
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Opsonization occurs when a phagocyte’s pseudopods surround a microbe and fuse to form a sac.
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ A membrane attack complex drills circular holes in a macrophage.