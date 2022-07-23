Textbook Question
Antibodies function to:
a. Directly destroy foreign organ grafts
b. Mark invading organisms for destruction
c. Kill intracellular viruses
d. Directly promote cytokine synthesis
e. Stimulate T cell growth
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Antibodies function to:
a. Directly destroy foreign organ grafts
b. Mark invading organisms for destruction
c. Kill intracellular viruses
d. Directly promote cytokine synthesis
e. Stimulate T cell growth
When is antigen processing an essential prerequisite for an immune response?
Match each cell in the numbered list with its associated protein from the lettered list.
1. ___ Plasma cell
2. ___ Cytotoxic T cell
3. ___ Th2 cell
4. ___ Dendritic cell
A. MHC II molecule
B. Interleukin 4
C. Perforin and granzyme
D. Immunoglobulin
Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ MHC class II molecules are found on T cells.