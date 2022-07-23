Antibodies function to:
a. Directly destroy foreign organ grafts
b. Mark invading organisms for destruction
c. Kill intracellular viruses
d. Directly promote cytokine synthesis
e. Stimulate T cell growth
Antibodies function to:
a. Directly destroy foreign organ grafts
b. Mark invading organisms for destruction
c. Kill intracellular viruses
d. Directly promote cytokine synthesis
e. Stimulate T cell growth
Label the parts of the immunoglobulin pictured here.
a. ________
b. ________
c. ________
d. ________
e. ________
f. ________
g. ________
h. ________
Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Apoptosis is the term used to describe cellular suicide.
When is antigen processing an essential prerequisite for an immune response?
Match each cell in the numbered list with its associated protein from the lettered list.
1. ___ Plasma cell
2. ___ Cytotoxic T cell
3. ___ Th2 cell
4. ___ Dendritic cell
A. MHC II molecule
B. Interleukin 4
C. Perforin and granzyme
D. Immunoglobulin
Match each type of immunity in the numbered list with its associated example from the lettered list.
1. ___ Artificially acquired passive immunotherapy
2. ___ Naturally acquired active immunity
3. ___ Naturally acquired passive immunity
4. ___ Artificially acquired active immunity
A. Production of IgE in response to pollen
B. Acquisition of maternal antibodies in breast milk
C. Administration of tetanus toxoid
D. Administration of antitoxin