Antibodies function to:
a. Directly destroy foreign organ grafts
b. Mark invading organisms for destruction
c. Kill intracellular viruses
d. Directly promote cytokine synthesis
e. Stimulate T cell growth
Antibodies function to:
a. Directly destroy foreign organ grafts
b. Mark invading organisms for destruction
c. Kill intracellular viruses
d. Directly promote cytokine synthesis
e. Stimulate T cell growth
Label the parts of the immunoglobulin pictured here.
a. ________
b. ________
c. ________
d. ________
e. ________
f. ________
g. ________
h. ________
Match each cell in the numbered list with its associated protein from the lettered list.
1. ___ Plasma cell
2. ___ Cytotoxic T cell
3. ___ Th2 cell
4. ___ Dendritic cell
A. MHC II molecule
B. Interleukin 4
C. Perforin and granzyme
D. Immunoglobulin
Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ MHC class II molecules are found on T cells.
Match each type of immunity in the numbered list with its associated example from the lettered list.
1. ___ Artificially acquired passive immunotherapy
2. ___ Naturally acquired active immunity
3. ___ Naturally acquired passive immunity
4. ___ Artificially acquired active immunity
A. Production of IgE in response to pollen
B. Acquisition of maternal antibodies in breast milk
C. Administration of tetanus toxoid
D. Administration of antitoxin