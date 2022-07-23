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Ch. 16 - Adaptive Immunity
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 16 - Adaptive ImmunityProblem 1
Chapter 16, Problem 1

When is antigen processing an essential prerequisite for an immune response?

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1
Understand that antigen processing is the breakdown of complex antigens into smaller peptide fragments that can be presented on the surface of antigen-presenting cells (APCs).
Recognize that antigen processing is essential when the immune system needs to activate T cells, as T cells can only recognize processed peptide fragments bound to major histocompatibility complex (MHC) molecules.
Identify that antigen processing is a prerequisite for initiating a cell-mediated immune response, particularly for activating helper T cells (CD4+) and cytotoxic T cells (CD8+).
Note that in contrast, B cells can recognize native antigens directly without processing, so antigen processing is not always required for antibody production.
Conclude that antigen processing is essential whenever the immune response depends on T cell activation, such as in responses to intracellular pathogens or tumor cells.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Antigen Processing

Antigen processing is the cellular mechanism by which protein antigens are broken down into smaller peptide fragments. These fragments are then loaded onto major histocompatibility complex (MHC) molecules for presentation to T cells, enabling the immune system to recognize and respond to pathogens.
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Antigens

Role of MHC Molecules in Immune Response

MHC molecules are essential for presenting processed antigen peptides on the surface of antigen-presenting cells. Class I MHC presents to CD8+ cytotoxic T cells, while Class II MHC presents to CD4+ helper T cells, both critical for initiating specific adaptive immune responses.
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Classes of MHC Molecules

T Cell Activation and Immune Response

T cell activation requires recognition of antigen peptides bound to MHC molecules. Without antigen processing and presentation, T cells cannot detect infected or abnormal cells, making antigen processing a prerequisite for effective cellular immune responses.
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Comic Strip for T Cell Activation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Antibodies function to:

a. Directly destroy foreign organ grafts

b. Mark invading organisms for destruction

c. Kill intracellular viruses

d. Directly promote cytokine synthesis

e. Stimulate T cell growth

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Textbook Question

Label the parts of the immunoglobulin pictured here.


a. ________

b. ________

c. ________

d. ________

e. ________

f. ________

g. ________

h. ________

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Textbook Question

Match each cell in the numbered list with its associated protein from the lettered list.

1. ___ Plasma cell

2. ___ Cytotoxic T cell

3. ___ Th2 cell

4. ___ Dendritic cell

A. MHC II molecule

B. Interleukin 4

C. Perforin and granzyme

D. Immunoglobulin

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Textbook Question

Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.

__________ MHC class II molecules are found on T cells.

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Textbook Question

Match each type of immunity in the numbered list with its associated example from the lettered list.

1. ___ Artificially acquired passive immunotherapy

2. ___ Naturally acquired active immunity

3. ___ Naturally acquired passive immunity

4. ___ Artificially acquired active immunity

A. Production of IgE in response to pollen

B. Acquisition of maternal antibodies in breast milk

C. Administration of tetanus toxoid

D. Administration of antitoxin

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