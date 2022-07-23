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Ch. 16 - Adaptive Immunity
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 16 - Adaptive ImmunityProblem 1
Chapter 16, Problem 1

Antibodies function to:
a. Directly destroy foreign organ grafts
b. Mark invading organisms for destruction
c. Kill intracellular viruses
d. Directly promote cytokine synthesis
e. Stimulate T cell growth

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of antibodies in the immune system: Antibodies are proteins produced by B cells that specifically recognize and bind to antigens on invading pathogens.
Recall that antibodies do not directly destroy pathogens but instead tag or mark them for other immune cells to recognize and eliminate.
Consider the options: antibodies do not directly kill intracellular viruses or promote cytokine synthesis; these functions are typically carried out by other immune components like cytotoxic T cells or helper T cells.
Focus on the function of antibodies in marking or opsonizing pathogens, which facilitates their destruction by phagocytes such as macrophages and neutrophils.
Conclude that the best description of antibody function is to mark invading organisms for destruction, which corresponds to option b.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Role of Antibodies in Immune Response

Antibodies are proteins produced by B cells that specifically bind to antigens on pathogens. Their primary function is to mark these invaders for destruction by other immune cells, a process called opsonization, rather than directly killing the pathogens themselves.
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Mechanisms of Pathogen Elimination

The immune system eliminates pathogens through various mechanisms, including phagocytosis by macrophages and neutrophils, complement activation, and cytotoxic T cell activity. Antibodies facilitate these processes by tagging pathogens, but do not directly destroy cells or viruses.
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Difference Between Humoral and Cellular Immunity

Humoral immunity involves antibodies targeting extracellular pathogens, while cellular immunity involves T cells attacking infected or abnormal cells. Antibodies do not kill intracellular viruses or directly stimulate T cell growth; these functions are primarily mediated by cellular immune components.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label the parts of the immunoglobulin pictured here.


a. ________

b. ________

c. ________

d. ________

e. ________

f. ________

g. ________

h. ________

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Textbook Question

When is antigen processing an essential prerequisite for an immune response?

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Textbook Question

Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.

__________ MHC class II molecules are found on T cells.

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