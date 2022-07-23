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Ch. 16 - Adaptive Immunity
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 16 - Adaptive ImmunityProblem 1a
Chapter 16, Problem 1a

Match each cell in the numbered list with its associated protein from the lettered list.
1. ___ Plasma cell
2. ___ Cytotoxic T cell
3. ___ Th2 cell
4. ___ Dendritic cell
A. MHC II molecule
B. Interleukin 4
C. Perforin and granzyme
D. Immunoglobulin

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the function of each cell type listed. A plasma cell is a differentiated B cell that produces antibodies (immunoglobulins).
Step 2: Identify the protein associated with the plasma cell. Since plasma cells secrete antibodies, match it with Immunoglobulin (D).
Step 3: Consider the cytotoxic T cell, which kills infected or abnormal cells by releasing proteins that induce apoptosis.
Step 4: Match the cytotoxic T cell with Perforin and granzyme (C), the proteins it uses to destroy target cells.
Step 5: For the Th2 cell, which is a helper T cell subtype involved in stimulating B cells and producing cytokines, match it with Interleukin 4 (B), a key cytokine secreted by Th2 cells.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Plasma Cells and Immunoglobulins

Plasma cells are differentiated B cells that produce and secrete large amounts of immunoglobulins (antibodies). These antibodies specifically recognize antigens and play a crucial role in humoral immunity by neutralizing pathogens or marking them for destruction.
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Naive B cells Become Effector (Plasma) Cells & Memory Cells

Cytotoxic T Cells and Cytotoxic Proteins

Cytotoxic T cells (CD8+ T cells) kill infected or abnormal cells by releasing cytotoxic proteins such as perforin and granzyme. Perforin forms pores in the target cell membrane, allowing granzymes to enter and induce apoptosis, effectively eliminating the threat.
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Review of Cytotoxic vs Helper T Cells

Th2 Cells, Interleukin 4, and MHC II Molecules

Th2 cells are a subset of helper T cells that secrete cytokines like interleukin 4 (IL-4), which promote B cell activation and antibody production. Dendritic cells present antigens to T cells using MHC II molecules, initiating the adaptive immune response by activating helper T cells.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label the parts of the immunoglobulin pictured here.


a. ________

b. ________

c. ________

d. ________

e. ________

f. ________

g. ________

h. ________

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Textbook Question

Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.

__________ Apoptosis is the term used to describe cellular suicide.

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Textbook Question

MHC class II molecules bind to _________ and trigger __________ .

a. endogenous antigens; cytotoxic T cells

b. exogenous antigens; cytotoxic T cells

c. antibodies; B cells

d. endogenous antigens; helper T cells

e. exogenous antigens; helper T cells

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Textbook Question

When is antigen processing an essential prerequisite for an immune response?

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Textbook Question

Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.

__________ MHC class II molecules are found on T cells.

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Textbook Question

Match each type of immunity in the numbered list with its associated example from the lettered list.

1. ___ Artificially acquired passive immunotherapy

2. ___ Naturally acquired active immunity

3. ___ Naturally acquired passive immunity

4. ___ Artificially acquired active immunity

A. Production of IgE in response to pollen

B. Acquisition of maternal antibodies in breast milk

C. Administration of tetanus toxoid

D. Administration of antitoxin

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