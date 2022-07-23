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Chapter 16, Problem 1a

Match each cell in the numbered list with its associated protein from the lettered list.

1. ___ Plasma cell

2. ___ Cytotoxic T cell

3. ___ Th2 cell

4. ___ Dendritic cell

A. MHC II molecule

B. Interleukin 4

C. Perforin and granzyme

D. Immunoglobulin

Verified step by step guidance 1 Step 1: Understand the function of each cell type listed. A plasma cell is a differentiated B cell that produces antibodies (immunoglobulins). Step 2: Identify the protein associated with the plasma cell. Since plasma cells secrete antibodies, match it with Immunoglobulin (D). View full solution Step 3: Consider the cytotoxic T cell, which kills infected or abnormal cells by releasing proteins that induce apoptosis. Step 4: Match the cytotoxic T cell with Perforin and granzyme (C), the proteins it uses to destroy target cells. Step 5: For the Th2 cell, which is a helper T cell subtype involved in stimulating B cells and producing cytokines, match it with Interleukin 4 (B), a key cytokine secreted by Th2 cells.

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