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Ch. 17 - Immunization and Immune Testing
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 17 - Immunization and Immune TestingProblem 1
Chapter 17, Problem 1

_______ Passive immunotherapy provides more prolonged immunity than active immunization.

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1
Understand the difference between passive immunotherapy and active immunization: Passive immunotherapy involves the direct transfer of antibodies to an individual, while active immunization involves stimulating the individual's own immune system to produce antibodies and memory cells.
Recall that passive immunotherapy provides immediate but temporary protection because the transferred antibodies are eventually degraded and not replenished by the recipient's immune system.
Recognize that active immunization leads to the development of immunological memory through the activation of B and T lymphocytes, resulting in long-lasting immunity.
Analyze the statement: since passive immunotherapy does not induce memory cells, it cannot provide prolonged immunity compared to active immunization.
Conclude that the blank should be filled with a term indicating that passive immunotherapy does NOT provide more prolonged immunity than active immunization.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Passive Immunotherapy

Passive immunotherapy involves the direct transfer of pre-formed antibodies to an individual, providing immediate but temporary protection against specific pathogens or toxins without activating the recipient's immune system.
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Passive vs. Active Transport

Active Immunization

Active immunization stimulates the body's own immune system to produce antibodies and memory cells by exposure to an antigen, leading to long-lasting immunity that can protect against future infections.
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Active Transport

Duration of Immunity

The duration of immunity depends on whether the immune response is passive or active; passive immunity offers short-term protection as antibodies degrade over time, whereas active immunity typically results in prolonged protection due to immune memory.
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Immune Tolerance
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Textbook Question

_______ It is standard to attenuate killed virus vaccines.

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Textbook Question

Compare and contrast the Chinese practice of variolation with Jenner’s vaccination procedure.

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Textbook Question

To obtain immediate immunity against tetanus, a patient should receive:

a. An attenuated vaccine of Clostridium tetani

b. A modified live vaccine of C. tetani

c. Tetanus toxoid

d. Immunoglobulin against tetanus toxin (antitoxin)

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Textbook Question

The two columns on the left show negative and positive immunoblot results for a particular pathogen. The numbered columns are blots of samples from 11 patients. Which patients are most likely uninfected?

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Textbook Question

Identify the chemicals represented by this artist’s conception of an antibody sandwich ELISA.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following vaccine types is commonly given with an adjuvant?

a. Attenuated vaccine

b. Modified live vaccine

c. Chemically killed vaccine

d. Immunoglobulin

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