_______ It is standard to attenuate killed virus vaccines.
_______ Passive immunotherapy provides more prolonged immunity than active immunization.
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Key Concepts
Passive Immunotherapy
Active Immunization
Duration of Immunity
Compare and contrast the Chinese practice of variolation with Jenner’s vaccination procedure.
To obtain immediate immunity against tetanus, a patient should receive:
a. An attenuated vaccine of Clostridium tetani
b. A modified live vaccine of C. tetani
c. Tetanus toxoid
d. Immunoglobulin against tetanus toxin (antitoxin)
The two columns on the left show negative and positive immunoblot results for a particular pathogen. The numbered columns are blots of samples from 11 patients. Which patients are most likely uninfected?
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Identify the chemicals represented by this artist’s conception of an antibody sandwich ELISA.
Which of the following vaccine types is commonly given with an adjuvant?
a. Attenuated vaccine
b. Modified live vaccine
c. Chemically killed vaccine
d. Immunoglobulin