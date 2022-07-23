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Ch. 17 - Immunization and Immune Testing
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 17 - Immunization and Immune TestingProblem 2
Chapter 17, Problem 2

Which of the following vaccine types is commonly given with an adjuvant?
a. Attenuated vaccine
b. Modified live vaccine
c. Chemically killed vaccine
d. Immunoglobulin

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what an adjuvant is. An adjuvant is a substance added to a vaccine to enhance the body's immune response to the vaccine antigen, making the vaccine more effective.
Step 2: Review the types of vaccines listed: attenuated vaccines and modified live vaccines contain live but weakened organisms, while chemically killed vaccines contain inactivated organisms, and immunoglobulin is not a vaccine but a preparation of antibodies.
Step 3: Recognize that live vaccines (attenuated and modified live) typically stimulate a strong immune response on their own and usually do not require adjuvants.
Step 4: Note that chemically killed (inactivated) vaccines often require adjuvants because the inactivation process reduces their immunogenicity, so adjuvants help boost the immune response.
Step 5: Conclude that the vaccine type commonly given with an adjuvant is the chemically killed vaccine.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vaccine Types

Vaccines can be classified based on their composition and how they stimulate immunity. Attenuated and modified live vaccines contain weakened forms of the pathogen, while chemically killed vaccines contain inactivated pathogens. Immunoglobulins are not vaccines but are antibody preparations used for passive immunity.
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Adjuvants in Vaccines

Adjuvants are substances added to vaccines to enhance the immune response. They are commonly used with inactivated or killed vaccines to improve antigen presentation and stimulate stronger, longer-lasting immunity, as these vaccines alone may not provoke a robust immune response.
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Immune Response to Different Vaccine Types

Live vaccines typically induce strong cellular and humoral immunity without adjuvants because they mimic natural infection. In contrast, killed vaccines often require adjuvants to boost immune activation since they cannot replicate or present antigens as effectively.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

_______ It is standard to attenuate killed virus vaccines.

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Textbook Question

Compare and contrast the Chinese practice of variolation with Jenner’s vaccination procedure.

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Textbook Question

To obtain immediate immunity against tetanus, a patient should receive:

a. An attenuated vaccine of Clostridium tetani

b. A modified live vaccine of C. tetani

c. Tetanus toxoid

d. Immunoglobulin against tetanus toxin (antitoxin)

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Textbook Question

What are the advantages and disadvantages of attenuated vaccines?

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Textbook Question

_______ Passive immunotherapy provides more prolonged immunity than active immunization.

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Textbook Question

The two columns on the left show negative and positive immunoblot results for a particular pathogen. The numbered columns are blots of samples from 11 patients. Which patients are most likely uninfected?

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