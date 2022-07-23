Explain how mice are used in the diagnosis of botulism poisoning.

Which of the following conditions is a systemic disease caused by Staphylococcus?
a. Impetigo
b. Folliculitis
c. Carbuncle
d. Toxic shock syndrome
Which of the following conditions is a systemic disease caused by Staphylococcus?
a. Impetigo
b. Folliculitis
c. Carbuncle
d. Toxic shock syndrome
A bacterium associated with bacteremia, meningitis, and pneumonia in newborns is
a. Staphylococcus aureus
b. Staphylococcus epidermidis
c. Streptococcus pyogenes
d. Streptococcus agalactiae
Which type of anthrax is more common in animals and in humans?
a. Cutaneous anthrax
b. Inhalation anthrax
c. Gastrointestinal anthrax
d. Mucoid anthrax
Label acetylcholine. Color the sites of action of botulism toxin on a nerve cell.
Why do pediatricians recommend that children under one year never be fed honey?
Contrast tuberculoid leprosy with lepromatous leprosy in terms of pathogenesis. How does the cellular immune response of a patient affect the form of the disease?