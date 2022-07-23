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Ch. 19 - Pathogenic Gram-Positive Bacteria
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 19 - Pathogenic Gram-Positive BacteriaProblem 3
Chapter 19, Problem 3

Which of the following conditions is a systemic disease caused by Staphylococcus?
a. Impetigo
b. Folliculitis
c. Carbuncle
d. Toxic shock syndrome

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1
Step 1: Understand the difference between localized and systemic infections. Localized infections affect a specific area of the body, while systemic infections spread throughout the body, affecting multiple organs or systems.
Step 2: Review each condition caused by Staphylococcus: impetigo, folliculitis, and carbuncle are primarily localized skin infections, meaning they affect specific areas of the skin.
Step 3: Recognize that toxic shock syndrome (TSS) is a systemic condition caused by toxins produced by Staphylococcus aureus, which can enter the bloodstream and affect multiple organs.
Step 4: Identify that among the options, toxic shock syndrome is the systemic disease because it involves widespread effects beyond the initial site of infection.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the condition that represents a systemic disease caused by Staphylococcus, which is toxic shock syndrome.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Staphylococcus Infections

Staphylococcus is a genus of bacteria commonly found on the skin and mucous membranes. It can cause a range of infections from mild skin conditions to severe systemic diseases. Understanding the types of infections caused by Staphylococcus helps differentiate localized from systemic diseases.
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Localized vs. Systemic Infections

Localized infections affect a specific area of the body, such as the skin, while systemic infections spread throughout the body, affecting multiple organs or systems. Recognizing the difference is crucial for identifying diseases like toxic shock syndrome, which is systemic, versus skin-limited conditions like impetigo.
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Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS)

Toxic shock syndrome is a severe, potentially life-threatening systemic illness caused by toxin-producing strains of Staphylococcus aureus. It involves sudden fever, rash, low blood pressure, and multi-organ involvement, distinguishing it from localized skin infections.
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Mycobacterium avium-intracellulare was considered relatively harmless until the late 20th century, when it became common in certain infections. Explain how this bacterium’s pathogenicity changed.

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How does Staphylococcus aureus affect the matrix between cells in the human body?

a. S. aureus triggers blood clotting, which coats the matrix and inhibits cellular

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c. S. aureus possesses a hyaluronic acid capsule that causes leukocytes to ignore the bacterium as if it were camouflaged.

d. S. aureus does not affect the matrix but instead produces a necrotizing agent that dissolves body cells.

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