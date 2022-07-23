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Chapter 19, Problem 3

Contrast tuberculoid leprosy with lepromatous leprosy in terms of pathogenesis. How does the cellular immune response of a patient affect the form of the disease?

Verified step by step guidance 1 Understand that tuberculoid and lepromatous leprosy represent two polar forms of the disease caused by Mycobacterium leprae, differing mainly in the host's immune response and bacterial load. Recognize that in tuberculoid leprosy, the patient mounts a strong cell-mediated immune (CMI) response, particularly a Th1-type response, which activates macrophages to contain the bacteria effectively, leading to fewer lesions and low bacterial numbers. View full solution Note that in lepromatous leprosy, the cellular immune response is weak or absent, with a predominant Th2-type response that fails to activate macrophages adequately, allowing widespread bacterial proliferation and numerous lesions. Contrast the pathogenesis by explaining that tuberculoid leprosy is characterized by well-formed granulomas and nerve involvement due to effective immune containment, whereas lepromatous leprosy shows diffuse infiltration of macrophages filled with bacteria and minimal granuloma formation. Summarize that the form of leprosy a patient develops depends largely on the strength and type of their cellular immune response: a strong CMI leads to tuberculoid leprosy, while a poor CMI leads to lepromatous leprosy.

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