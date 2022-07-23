Textbook Question
Mycobacterium avium-intracellulare was considered relatively harmless until the late 20th century, when it became common in certain infections. Explain how this bacterium’s pathogenicity changed.
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Mycobacterium avium-intracellulare was considered relatively harmless until the late 20th century, when it became common in certain infections. Explain how this bacterium’s pathogenicity changed.
Which of the following conditions is a systemic disease caused by Staphylococcus?
a. Impetigo
b. Folliculitis
c. Carbuncle
d. Toxic shock syndrome
A bacterium associated with bacteremia, meningitis, and pneumonia in newborns is
a. Staphylococcus aureus
b. Staphylococcus epidermidis
c. Streptococcus pyogenes
d. Streptococcus agalactiae
Label acetylcholine. Color the sites of action of botulism toxin on a nerve cell.
Why do pediatricians recommend that children under one year never be fed honey?
Explain how mice are used in the diagnosis of botulism poisoning.