Step 2: Review the characteristics and common diseases caused by each bacterium listed: Staphylococcus aureus is often associated with skin infections and sometimes pneumonia; Staphylococcus epidermidis is usually a skin commensal and opportunistic pathogen; Streptococcus pyogenes is known for causing pharyngitis and skin infections; Streptococcus agalactiae (Group B Streptococcus) is a well-known cause of neonatal infections including bacteremia, meningitis, and pneumonia.