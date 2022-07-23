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Ch. 19 - Pathogenic Gram-Positive Bacteria
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 19 - Pathogenic Gram-Positive BacteriaProblem 5
Chapter 19, Problem 5

Which type of anthrax is more common in animals and in humans?
a. Cutaneous anthrax
b. Inhalation anthrax
c. Gastrointestinal anthrax
d. Mucoid anthrax

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the types of anthrax listed in the options. Anthrax is caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis and can manifest in different forms depending on the route of infection.
Step 2: Recognize that cutaneous anthrax occurs when spores enter the body through skin cuts or abrasions, making it the most common form in animals and humans due to frequent skin exposure.
Step 3: Note that inhalation anthrax results from breathing in spores, which is less common but more severe, primarily affecting humans exposed to contaminated animal products or spores in the air.
Step 4: Understand that gastrointestinal anthrax occurs from ingesting contaminated meat, which is less common and mainly seen in animals or humans consuming infected meat.
Step 5: Identify that mucoid anthrax is not a recognized clinical form of anthrax, so it can be excluded from consideration.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of Anthrax

Anthrax is an infection caused by Bacillus anthracis and manifests in several forms: cutaneous, inhalation, gastrointestinal, and rarely mucoid. Each type differs by the route of entry and symptoms, with cutaneous anthrax affecting the skin, inhalation anthrax affecting the lungs, and gastrointestinal anthrax affecting the digestive tract.
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Cutaneous Anthrax Prevalence

Cutaneous anthrax is the most common form in both animals and humans, accounting for over 95% of cases. It occurs when spores enter through skin cuts or abrasions, leading to localized skin lesions and ulcers, making it more frequent due to direct contact with infected animals or animal products.
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Transmission and Risk Factors

Anthrax transmission depends on exposure to spores from infected animals or contaminated products. Animals typically acquire it through grazing on contaminated soil, while humans are at risk through handling infected animals or products, inhaling spores, or consuming contaminated meat, influencing the type of anthrax contracted.
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