The bacterium causing pseudomembranous colitis is
a. Clostridium difficile
b. Streptococcus pyogenes
c. Mycobacterium avium-intracellulare
d. Corynebacterium diphtheriae
The bacterium causing pseudomembranous colitis is
a. Clostridium difficile
b. Streptococcus pyogenes
c. Mycobacterium avium-intracellulare
d. Corynebacterium diphtheriae
Pathogenic strains that have become resistant to antimicrobial drugs are found in which of the following genera?
a. Staphylococcus
b. Mycobacterium
c. Enterococcus
d. All of the above
Which type of anthrax is more common in animals and in humans?
a. Cutaneous anthrax
b. Inhalation anthrax
c. Gastrointestinal anthrax
d. Mucoid anthrax
Why do pediatricians recommend that children under one year never be fed honey?
Of the following genera, which can survive the harshest conditions?
a. Staphylococcus
b. Clostridium
c. Mycobacterium
d. Actinomyces
Explain the different actions of pyogenic and pyrogenic toxins.