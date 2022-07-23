Textbook Question
Explain why Staphylococcus epidermidis is rarely pathogenic while the similar S. aureus is more commonly virulent.
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Explain why Staphylococcus epidermidis is rarely pathogenic while the similar S. aureus is more commonly virulent.
Explain why Gram-positive mycoplasmas appear pink in a Gram-stained smear.
The bacterium causing pseudomembranous colitis is
a. Clostridium difficile
b. Streptococcus pyogenes
c. Mycobacterium avium-intracellulare
d. Corynebacterium diphtheriae
Which type of anthrax is more common in animals and in humans?
a. Cutaneous anthrax
b. Inhalation anthrax
c. Gastrointestinal anthrax
d. Mucoid anthrax
Of the following genera, which can survive the harshest conditions?
a. Staphylococcus
b. Clostridium
c. Mycobacterium
d. Actinomyces
Explain the different actions of pyogenic and pyrogenic toxins.