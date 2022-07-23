Textbook Question
Explain why Gram-positive mycoplasmas appear pink in a Gram-stained smear.
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Explain why Gram-positive mycoplasmas appear pink in a Gram-stained smear.
A bacterium associated with bacteremia, meningitis, and pneumonia in newborns is
a. Staphylococcus aureus
b. Staphylococcus epidermidis
c. Streptococcus pyogenes
d. Streptococcus agalactiae
Pathogenic strains that have become resistant to antimicrobial drugs are found in which of the following genera?
a. Staphylococcus
b. Mycobacterium
c. Enterococcus
d. All of the above
Which type of anthrax is more common in animals and in humans?
a. Cutaneous anthrax
b. Inhalation anthrax
c. Gastrointestinal anthrax
d. Mucoid anthrax
Why do pediatricians recommend that children under one year never be fed honey?
Explain the different actions of pyogenic and pyrogenic toxins.